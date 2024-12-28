Hugh Freeze’s Opportunity to Enhance Auburn’s Transfer Portal Success

Winning in college football isn’t just about what happens on the field; it starts with what happens off the field. Teams need to recruit good players, and now they can also get new players through something called the transfer portal. This portal helps teams find players who want to switch schools, almost like building a team from scratch.

Hugh Freeze is working hard to make Auburn’s team better.

He’s focusing on recruiting and looking at players in the transfer portal to help Auburn bounce back after two losing seasons. One player that could join Auburn is Squirrel White, a wide receiver from Tennessee who’s originally from Alabama. White has had an impressive college career with 1,665 receiving yards and six touchdowns. His best year was in 2023 when he caught 67 passes for 803 yards. However, his performance dipped in 2024, prompting him to seek new opportunities, possibly at Auburn.

NEWS: Tennessee WR Squirrel White plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, @PeteNakos_ reports.https://t.co/mD9LC4Q1yh pic.twitter.com/HI6vE0iqPv — On3 (@On3sports) December 27, 2024

Auburn recently scored big by getting Eric Singleton Jr., a top receiver from Georgia Tech, through the transfer portal. With Singleton already onboard, adding someone like White could further strengthen their lineup of receivers.

Interestingly enough, Auburn’s recruiting class for 2025 is ranked in the top 10 across various sites. The star of this class is Deuce Knight, a highly-rated quarterback prospect. He’ll definitely need talented receivers to throw to at Auburn.

White could be just what Knight needs—a dynamic option alongside Singleton. Auburn’s leading receiver last year was KeAndre Lambert-Smith, who was a fifth-year senior. So there’s plenty of room for new talent at wide receiver.

Auburn hasn’t been doing great on the field lately. But by focusing on recruiting and using the transfer portal wisely, they’re setting themselves up for a comeback this offseason.