NFL Draft Analyst Highlights Cam Ward’s Appeal to Scouts

Cam Ward is playing his last game for Miami this Saturday. After that, he’s expected to be one of the top quarterbacks picked in the 2025 NFL Draft.

ESPN’s Matt Miller has some strong opinions about Ward. Even though Ward isn’t his top pick, Miller thinks his exciting play style will catch NFL teams’ eyes.

“Cam Ward is going to be the player that scouts, the general managers, coaches, fall in love with,” Miller said on SportsCenter. “He is my No. 2 quarterback, but he is just a smidge behind Shedeur Sanders.”

Ward and Sanders? Totally different styles. Ward’s a playmaker with a big arm. He moves around, finds passing windows, and can run if needed.

In his only season at Miami, Ward scored 36 passing touchdowns and four rushing ones. He had the best QBR in college football at 88.0 and racked up over 4,300 yards in 12 games.

Miller added, “It’s the big-time arm talent.” But sometimes, he takes risks that lead to mistakes like fumbles or interceptions. Still, his potential is huge.

Ward gets one more chance to shine against Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Excited? You bet!