Lincoln Riley Confident in Jayden Maiava as USC QB

USC Trojans have a coach named Lincoln Riley. He’s really good at helping quarterbacks get better. But in 2024, things got a bit tricky for him and his team.

After winning the Las Vegas Bowl against Texas A&M, Riley felt super positive about his quarterbacks. He especially liked Jayden Maiava as the main guy for the team moving forward. “I’m very confident in him,” Riley said. “The guy’s so selfless, so about the team.”

Starting 2024, Miller Moss was the quarterback. But when USC struggled, he was benched after losing to Washington. Moss then moved to Louisville through the Transfer Portal.

Jayden Maiava took over as quarterback. He transferred from UNLV before the season began. In four games as a starter, USC won three times, only losing to Notre Dame, who made it to the College Football Playoff.

Maiava threw for 1,201 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also rushed for 45 yards and scored four touchdowns on the ground. Notably, all his starts were against Power Four teams.

Looking ahead, Lincoln Riley has brought in Husan Longstreet, a top recruit for 2025. So far, no transfer quarterbacks have joined USC this offseason, but that could change.

