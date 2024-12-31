Cam Ward Sets NCAA Record Before Exiting Final College Game

The Miami Hurricanes, ranked No. 13, had a really tough game against the No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. They were winning for most of the second half, but then Iowa State scored a last-minute touchdown and took the lead by just one point. It was a nail-biter!

In an unexpected twist, the game ended with an interception thrown by Miami’s backup quarterback, Emory Williams. Cam Ward, the starting QB, had stepped out earlier in the game.

IOWA STATE TAKES THE LEAD WITH UNDER A MINUTE TO GO IN THE POPTARTS BOWL @BarstoolISU pic.twitter.com/H1gO49gTAL — Barstool Big12 (@BarstoolBig12) December 29, 2024

Cam Ward made headlines by breaking the NCAA Division I record for career passing touchdowns during the first quarter. He reached an incredible 158 touchdowns before deciding to sit out the second half, leaving his team ahead at 31-28.

Ward’s decision to step aside was influenced by his bright future in the NFL. He’s expected to be a top pick in the upcoming draft, possibly joining teams like the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Giants.

Prioritizing his health over risking injury in a bowl game seemed wise for Ward. Ending his college career on a high note with record-breaking stats was a smart move, even if it meant missing out on a potential win.

CAM WARD SETS THE D-I RECORD FOR MOST CAREER PASSING TDS‼️ pic.twitter.com/NHQsr7ujCd — ESPN (@espn) December 28, 2024

Interestingly, other top prospects are still playing in bowl games this season. For instance, Shedeur Sanders is participating in the Valero Alamo Bowl despite being projected as a top pick too.

While Sanders’ participation remains uncertain, Ward found a balance between supporting his team and securing individual achievements without jeopardizing his health.

Ultimately, Miami’s defense faltered, allowing Iowa State to complete its historic comeback and achieve their first-ever 11-win season.