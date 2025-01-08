James Franklin Discusses Coaching Challenges and Next Season Prep

This season, James Franklin has his deepest team ever. The Penn State Nittany Lions are playing important games now. Balancing winning with future prep is tricky for the coaches.

Franklin said it’s crucial to juggle present and future without mixing them up.

He shared insights from a friend at another school. They focused too much on one season and paid for it later. It’s why staff size matters—balancing both aspects is key. “We have kids on campus right now for official visits,” Franklin mentioned.

Leading Penn State to the Big Ten Championship Game and College Football Playoff, Franklin’s team plays 16 games this season. That’s more than last year’s 13, adding pressure on players and coaches.

Compartmentalizing is a superpower, Franklin believes. “What we’ve been trying to do,” he said, is meet with players about their futures, including NFL decisions and NIL. Retaining the current roster is vital.

The Transfer Portal poses challenges too. Players seek new programs, needing decisions sooner rather than later. Take Beau Pribula, the backup QB at Penn State.

Franklin emphasized focus during game week. “No more talking about it,” he insisted. It’s tough even for him after decades in coaching, let alone young players and their families.

December and January bring College Football Playoff games, Transfer Portal issues, NIL concerns, and recruiting chaos. The calendar complicates things across college football.

“The calendar does not support that,” Franklin noted. Communication is key—players should talk to him if they struggle balancing priorities.

Now, Franklin’s eyes are on the Orange Bowl against Notre Dame on January 9th at 7:30 p.m. EST. The winner moves closer to the national championship.

“We’ve done a really good job managing it,” said Franklin about recent weeks. But it’s easier said than done.