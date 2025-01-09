Ashton Jeany’s NFL Draft Decision Highlights Historic CFB Season

Ashton Jeanty is a really great running back for the Boise State Broncos. This past college football season, he helped his team win two Mountain West Championships in a row and made it to the College Football Playoff for the first time ever. They got the No. 3 spot but lost to Penn State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Jeanty had an amazing season.

He won the Doak Walker award and was almost the Heisman Trophy winner, just behind Colorado’s Travis Hunter. Even though he played at a smaller school level, he showed everyone he’s ready for something bigger and better. This week, Jeanty announced he would enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

Looking ahead, Jeanty is expected to be a top-12 pick in the draft. Many think he might be picked by the Dallas Cowboys, but there’s also a chance he could go to the Chicago Bears or even a playoff team like the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here’s what Jeanty shared on social media about joining the NFL Draft:

What stands out about Jeanty’s game is his explosiveness and durability. Some say he reminds them of famous running backs like Derrick Henry or Adrian Peterson. Could he be the next big star like Saquon Barkley?

Jeanty’s versatility means he could fit into any team. Whether it’s a well-known team like Dallas or Pittsburgh or perhaps a less spotlighted one like Jacksonville or Tennessee, he’d make an impact. Imagine him going to San Francisco right before Dallas gets their turn!

In essence, Jeanty is a player who excites fans and fills stadiums. His time at Boise State was thrilling every single week, making him one of the most captivating players from a smaller school in recent memory.

Running backs still matter when it comes to winning games, and Jeanty proves it!