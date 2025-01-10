James Franklin Praises Drew Allar’s Growth After Fiesta Bowl Win

The Penn State Nittany Lions are super excited this year! They’re playing in the College Football Playoff for the first time ever. Their head coach, James Franklin, thinks they’ve come this far thanks to their awesome quarterback, Drew Allar.

Franklin really likes how Allar played in the Fiesta Bowl against Boise State.

“They get better, right,” says James Franklin. Last year, Drew was just starting out but won lots of games. His touchdown to interception ratio? Amazing! When he plays, you can often just throw the ball up, and he’ll catch it. Big-time throws? Oh yeah, he’s got those. And he’s not just about throwing; his ability to run has helped our team grow. Drew’s had an incredible college career so far, and it’s only going to improve. We’re definitely going to need him at his best.

Drew Allar came to Penn State as a top recruit in 2023. He was ranked third among quarterbacks then. Since joining the team, he’s completed 63.2% of his passes for over 6,000 yards and scored 53 touchdowns with just nine interceptions.

In the Fiesta Bowl, Allar made some huge plays early on to help Penn State take the lead.

“But, yeah, makes big-time throws,” Franklin mentioned. They started strong but faced challenges due to penalties. There were tons of them for both teams, making things tougher than needed.

Next up for Franklin and Allar is a big game against Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. Winning means a shot at the National Championship Game. But Notre Dame’s defense will be tough!

Mel Kiper adds fuel to Drew Allar 2025 NFL Draft speculation fire

Allar plans to stay at Penn State for his senior year in 2025. Yet, after his stellar Fiesta Bowl performance, there’s buzz about him being a top NFL Draft pick soon. Mel Kiper Jr. has added more chatter to this rumor mill.

“I would say the Giants would be the Shedeur spot… Cleveland could take Travis Hunter,” Kiper shared on Unsportsmanlike. “We talked about Drew Allar—will he decide something after his next game or two?”

Even though Allar isn’t entering this year’s draft, mentioning him stirs curiosity about what’s next for him. Fans are definitely paying attention!