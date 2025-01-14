Clemson Hires Penn State’s Top Assistant for National Title Pursuit

Dabo Swinney, the coach of Clemson, said there would be changes after his team didn’t do well in the College Football Playoff. Now, Clemson is looking for a new defensive coordinator and has its eyes on Tom Allen, who used to coach Indiana and is now at Penn State. They’re not scared of using the transfer portal anymore and want to make a big move.

Allen made a big difference at Penn State, helping the team reach the Orange Bowl. His efforts helped them win games against SMU and Boise State in their first playoff appearance.

It’s not really surprising that Allen might leave Penn State soon, but moving to Clemson is a big deal. He’s very skilled and could have been a head coach again, but Indiana’s improvement under Curt Cignetti might have hurt his chances.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Clemson is close to hiring Allen as their new coordinator.

Sources: Clemson is working toward a deal to hire Penn State DC Tom Allen as the school’s new defensive coordinator. He’s the top target and a final decision is expected in the upcoming days. pic.twitter.com/8PLnibXD2j — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 13, 2025

This change means something important for both Clemson and Penn State. For Clemson, it’s a move that shows they’re serious about winning championships again. They need strong leaders like Brent Venables was for them before.

Penn State knew losing Allen or their offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki was possible. It’s surprising Allen isn’t leaving for a head-coaching role, which suggests Penn State missed its chance.

Both teams still have a shot at the College Football Playoff next season. Clemson could be ACC favorites with Cade Klubnik returning at quarterback. Meanwhile, Penn State will have Drew Allar back but may worry about their defense.

In the end, this shows you need to seize opportunities when they come up. Clemson wasn’t expected to make the playoffs but took advantage of Miami’s mistakes. As for Penn State, they won’t surprise anyone next year.

Moves like this can help good teams become great ones.