Ashton Jeanty’s Ideal NFL Draft Spot May Not Reciprocate

Ashton Jeanty really wants to join the Dallas Cowboys as their new running back. He’s been super clear about this dream, but we don’t know if the Cowboys feel the same way. They have some big decisions to make!

The Cowboys have the 12th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeanty’s skills seem like a perfect match for the Cowboys, who need help with their running game. Last season, they struggled with only 100.3 rushing yards per game, ranking among the lowest in the NFL. Though things improved when Rico Dowdle stepped up as the main running back, Jeanty brings a whole different level of talent. His college stats are off the charts—leading the nation with 374 rushing attempts, 2,601 yards, and 29 touchdowns! Oh, and he almost snagged the Heisman Trophy too!

Despite his talents, it’s not a sure thing that Jeanty will wear a Cowboys jersey. The team might opt for someone like Luther Burden III to fix their wide receiver problems instead. CeeDee Lamb is great, but Dak Prescott needs more than one reliable target to keep up with top NFC teams.

The Cowboys might grab a player like Burden at No. 12 and then look for a running back later in the draft. They’ve got options like TreVeyon Henderson from Ohio State lined up for later rounds.

Choosing Jeanty early wouldn’t be a bad move, but don’t be shocked if the Cowboys focus on other positions first and address their running back situation as the draft progresses.