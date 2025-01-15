Shane Beamer: South Carolina Needs Improvement Before Virginia Tech Opener

The South Carolina Gamecocks had a pretty good 2024 season. They almost made it to the College Football Playoff but ended up playing in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl instead. Sadly, they didn’t win.

Coach Shane Beamer was really sad about the loss.

After the game, Beamer expressed his disappointment. “I wanted so much for them to get that 10th win,” he shared. He urged his team not to forget their journey since January. With Virginia Tech on the horizon, there’s plenty of work ahead.

South Carolina wrapped up their season with a 9-4 record. They were ranked 15th in the final College Football Playoff Selection Committee Rankings, just shy of making the new 12-team field.

Looking forward, Beamer is focused on strengthening the team. The Transfer Portal plays a key role here. For 2025, the Gamecocks’ transfer class ranks 18th according to On3 College Football Team Transfer Portal Rankings. It’s a mix of players leaving and joining the program.

In high school recruiting, Beamer has secured the 19th-ranked class for 2025 per On3 Industry Ranking football Team Recruiting Rankings. This includes 11 four-star recruits, placing them 12th in the SEC.

Shane Beamer calls out preseason predictions for South Carolina following 9-4 finish

Defying expectations, South Carolina exceeded what many predicted for them in 2024. Coach Beamer took a moment to highlight this achievement.

“There’s a lot of people, if you look at those preseason projections? Very few of them even had us in a bowl game in 2024,” Beamer recalled with a hint of satisfaction. He’s kept some predictions as reminders, noting that many doubted their potential.

As they gear up for 2025, higher expectations await Beamer and his team.