Why Atlanta Should Host Every CFP National Championship: Concession Prices Explained

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish are going to play a big football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Both teams want to win and be the best in college football. It’s an exciting event because it’s part of a new playoff with 12 teams.

Fans from both teams have come to see the game at this amazing stadium. The place is so cool that people say it’s like a cathedral for football fans. Plus, it’s not too expensive, which is great!

Usually, when you go to a big football game, everything costs a lot—especially food and drinks. But at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, you don’t have to pay too much. You get good value for your money while cheering for your team.

On January 15th, the stadium shared its prices for snacks during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The prices are surprisingly low, so fans can enjoy the event without spending too much.

👀At the menu boards for the @CFBPlayoff #NationalChampionship Game!



No matter how big the event, we will have the same #FanFirst concession prices available! pic.twitter.com/SHXteLhmQ1 — Mercedes-Benz Stadium (@MBStadium) January 15, 2025

A beer costs just five bucks, and a bacon cheeseburger is only seven dollars! Besides, there are other places inside where you can grab something tasty without breaking the bank.

Chick-fil-A, which started in Georgia back in 1946, has several spots in the stadium where you can buy their yummy food at fair prices. It’s a favorite for many fans!

Mercedes-Benz Stadium sets a great example for other venues by keeping things affordable. Some might argue it should host every major championship game because of this.

But maybe having different locations keeps things interesting and makes Atlanta even more attractive as a future host.