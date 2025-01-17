Quinn Ewers is a football player who decided to leave college early to play in the NFL. People are excited because now Arch Manning might be the new quarterback for the Texas Longhorns next year. Even though Manning has a famous last name, he hasn’t played much yet.

Ewers turned down a big $8 million offer to play somewhere else.

This was surprising since it was a huge amount of money! But he really wanted to stay at Texas and chose to go pro instead. There’s no guarantee he’ll be a top pick in the NFL Draft, though. Some experts worry about his injuries and how he plays during games. Imagine turning down $8 million!

Arch Manning needs to perform well next season, or Texas might regret their decision. Coach Steve Sarkisian seems confident in Manning’s potential, so he’s not planning on leaving for an NFL coaching job anytime soon. They’re eager to see what Manning can do on the field.

Overall, Ewers probably couldn’t have done much more to boost his draft chances. Even if he had an amazing season with Texas, those injury concerns would still linger. Playing against younger players might not impress scouts enough.

In some ways, both Ewers and Texas made good and bad choices. Ewers wants to play where he’s valued, even if it means less money now. He believes in himself and hopes this gamble pays off in the NFL.

For Texas, they’re shaping the story around Manning being their future star. He’s got big shoes to fill with his family’s legacy in football, but times have changed since they played. While his potential is exciting, it’s uncertain if he’ll lead Texas back to glory days.

This shift aims for a national championship win by 2026, maybe even as soon as 2025!