Johnny Manziel Predicts Ohio State Beats Notre Dame in Championship

Former football star Johnny Manziel thinks Ohio State will win against Notre Dame in the big College Football Playoff National Championship game. He believes Ohio State can score more points and win.

The Buckeyes are favored in Atlanta, but both teams have key factors to consider. Manziel analyzed these aspects and chose Ohio State over Notre Dame.

Why does Manziel think Ohio State will win? He predicts they’ll score 35 points, beating Notre Dame 35-21. “I think Ohio State can score 35,” he said via Action Network.

Notre Dame’s secret weapon? Their running game, led by Riley Leonard and Jeremiyah Love. Manziel noted, “They’re gonna have to run the ball.”

Defense is crucial for Notre Dame. They need to stop Ohio State’s strong offense. Pressure’s on to make big stops and force turnovers.

Ohio State beat Texas without a standout performance from Jeremiah Smith. But against Notre Dame, things might change.

Manziel highlighted potential challenges for Notre Dame’s defense. “With all this man coverage, you hear Jeremiah just say…man, oh, man,” he explained. Smith thrives on opportunities against man coverage.

Still, Notre Dame’s defense is strong and skilled. It promises to be an exciting matchup at those skill positions.

In summary, Manziel sees Ohio State’s offensive power as the deciding factor in this championship clash.