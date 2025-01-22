Ohio State Transfer Reveals 2025 Buckeyes Starting QB

The Ohio State Buckeyes had an exciting season! They won their seventh national championship by beating Notre Dame 34-23. The game was held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and everyone was cheering for them. But even before the celebration ended, the team was already thinking about how to win again in 2025.

Their quarterback, Will Howard, played really well and got the offensive MVP award. He threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Now, he’s planning to join the NFL Draft next April. Meanwhile, another player, Air Noland, decided to transfer to South Carolina because he wants to be a starting quarterback there.

Devin Brown, who was also a backup quarterback for Ohio State, transferred to Cal soon after Noland left. This news was shared by ESPN. With these changes, Julian Sayin is likely to become Ohio State’s main quarterback for the next season.

Julian Sayin originally planned to play for Alabama as part of their 2024 class. However, when Alabama’s coach Nick Saban retired, Sayin changed his mind. He chose Ohio State because of Coach Ryan Day’s reputation for developing quarterbacks.

“Coach [Chip] Kelly wasn’t actually here when I committed, but coach Day and the way he’s always been able to develop quarterbacks,” Sayin said of that decision process, per Al.com’s Matt Stahl. “Just wanted to be part of that.”

In 2024, Sayin played a few games as a backup and managed to throw one touchdown pass against Western Michigan. His high school stats were impressive too: over 2,000 passing yards and 24 touchdowns with just one interception!

Ohio State’s quarterback lineup will include Lincoln Kienholtz and newcomer Tavien St. Clair alongside Sayin. Exciting times ahead for the Buckeyes!