AJ Brown’s Lesson from Amari Cooper on Bills Passing Struggles

The Philadelphia Eagles made it to the NFC Championship Game last Sunday. Jalen Hurts played, but he wasn’t as flashy as usual because he hurt his knee during the game. Even though he was injured, he helped set up plays for Saquon Barkley, who did really well.

Despite Hurts’ efforts, he only managed 128 passing yards, completing 15 out of 20 passes. He played it safe and didn’t make any big plays, which is surprising given the talents of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith on the team.

A.J. Brown has been a hot topic lately. He caught just two passes for 14 yards in the snow last Sunday, even though he was targeted seven times. This was a slight improvement from his previous performance, where he only had one catch for 10 yards against Green Bay in the Wild Card game.

Interestingly, during that one-catch game, Brown was seen reading a self-help book on the sidelines. It’s something he’s done all season for motivation, but it didn’t look great at that moment. Philly fans have embraced this habit, yet there’s still concern about how often Brown is involved in the passing game.

In contrast, Amari Cooper of the Buffalo Bills has accepted a smaller role in his team’s offense. After catching just two passes for eight yards in their win over Baltimore, Cooper said he’s fine with it because winning is more important to him than personal stats.

Some fans have wondered about Amari Cooper’s involvement in Bills offense.



Cooper has “absolutely no complaints.”



“Winning is way more important & that's all I truly want. I've had it every other way, & haven't reached the pinnacle of this sport of how I would have liked.” pic.twitter.com/jqjhFNMPWY — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) January 22, 2025

Cooper’s mindset might be a good example for Brown. Winning matters most, and Cooper knows Buffalo is his best shot at a Super Bowl ring. He’s already achieved personal success but wants a championship now.

For Brown, being one of the top receivers in the NFL means it’s tough to accept limited use. The Eagles’ offense could focus more on him, but they’re built around a powerful running game right now. Hurts has shown he can perform dynamically before; it’s just not happening consistently this season.

Brown’s frustration has become visible at times, like in Week 14 when he publicly voiced his displeasure with the passing game. This led to rumors of tension between him and Hurts, further fueled by Brandon Graham’s comments on sports radio.

“I know 1 is trying and 11 could be better with how he responds to things. They were friends, but things have changed.”

Brown quickly denied these rumors and reassured everyone of his bond with Hurts. But once the chatter started, it was hard to stop. The Eagles are strong contenders, but they need harmony to succeed after last season’s disappointing end.

Saquon Barkley’s incredible performance this season means the Eagles will keep relying on their run game, especially if Hurts isn’t fully fit. Brown can still make those game-changing catches, but they won’t happen every week due to the team’s current strategy.

Hopefully, Brown takes a page from Cooper’s book moving forward.