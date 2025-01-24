Ohio State Transfer OL George Fitzpatrick Joins Kansas State

George Fitzpatrick, who used to play for Ohio State, is moving to a new team. He’s going to Kansas State now. That’s pretty exciting!

Fitzpatrick decided to join Kansas State after entering the transfer portal in January. He had stayed with Ohio State for the College Football Playoff and played in almost every game that season. Notably, he was part of their big win against Notre Dame.

He first came to Ohio State as part of their 2022 recruiting class. During his first year, he didn’t play much and took a redshirt year. The next year, he got on the field for three games.

Back in high school, Fitzpatrick was a top recruit from Cherry Creek High in Colorado. He was considered a four-star talent and ranked No. 228 overall, plus No. 13 among offensive tackles according to On3 Industry Ranking. This ranking takes into account evaluations from all major recruiting sources.

Now he’s set to contribute to a Kansas State team that wrapped up their 2024 season with a solid 9-4 record, including a victory over Rutgers in the Rate Bowl. They’re aiming high for the Big 12 title in 2025, and Fitzpatrick hopes to be a key player in that journey.

Oh, and here’s something else interesting! Kansas State also snagged another player from the transfer portal: Jayshawn Ross, who used to be with Alabama.

Ross only played one game at Alabama against Mercer and didn’t record any stats on defense. But he’s originally from Kansas City, Missouri, so heading back to the Midwest with Kansas State seems like a homecoming of sorts.

Before Alabama, Ross was quite the standout at Liberty North High School. Rated as the No. 144 recruit nationally and a top EDGE rusher, he was also Missouri’s sixth-best player in his class.

In his senior year of high school, Ross made an impact with 23 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. Plus, he showed off some offensive skills by catching 12 passes for 254 yards and scoring four touchdowns.

Kansas State’s future looks bright with these new additions!