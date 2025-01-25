Lincoln Riley Fuels USC-Notre Dame Rivalry by Hiring Key Freeman Aide

The 2024 college football season was tough for the USC Trojans. They ended up with a 7-6 record, while their rival, Notre Dame, made it to the College Football Playoff. It was like watching your friend win a game you lost.

But there was a silver lining for USC—they didn’t have to see Notre Dame win the whole thing. Now, they’re trying something new by hiring someone important from Notre Dame’s team.

On Friday, USC reportedly hired Chad Bowden, who was a key figure at Notre Dame. He had been promoted to GM there despite Michigan’s interest. With a seven-figure salary, USC successfully brought him over.

USC made a bold move by hiring Chad Bowden as their new GM. His skills are highly valued; FootballScoop even named him Player Personnel Director of the Year for 2024. Known for his exceptional recruiting and innovative thinking, Bowden is seen as irreplaceable by many.

“If Marcus Freeman made a list of people at Notre Dame he could least afford to lose, Chad Bowden might be No. 1.” This quote from Jack Soble highlights Bowden’s importance.

Freeman thinks the world of Bowden’s talents as a recruiter. The $$$ being reported, though, is wild. We’ll see if the Irish can match. https://t.co/BV0zKlNURh — Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) January 24, 2025

Bowden helped build a strong team at Notre Dame with limited resources. USC hopes his expertise will lead them to more victories since they have more financial backing but fewer wins lately.

USC invested heavily in Lincoln Riley with a lucrative contract, but he hasn’t delivered the expected results yet. If reports are true about Bowden’s million-dollar salary, it’s clear USC is ready to spend big to turn things around. They’ve also secured defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn with an extension to fend off Penn State’s interest.

Sometimes, getting shaken up is just what you need to regain focus. After a rough 2024 season, USC seems determined to make significant changes in 2025.