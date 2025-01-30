Nebraska Dedicates Memorial Stadium Radio Booth to Greg Sharpe

Nebraska did something really special for Greg Sharpe this week. They named the radio booth at the football stadium after him.

Greg Sharpe, a familiar voice in Nebraska sports, shared some tough news in April 2024. He announced he had cancer and would take a break from calling games.

Despite his diagnosis, Sharpe made an inspiring comeback to the booth this season. The honor of having the radio booth named after him is well-deserved.

In October, Sharpe set a personal goal: attend his daughter’s wedding in February. And guess what? He did it!

When he first shared his diagnosis, Sharpe expressed gratitude towards his company and boss. “Not to walk away yet but I’m certainly going to have some disruption in my life,” he said candidly.

He emphasized his faith during this challenging time, saying, “I’ve got a great relationship with God.” His determination was clear as he aimed to “whip its butt” and get back to football.

Sharpe has been “The Voice of the Huskers” since 2008. Before that, he was with Kansas State, covering their football and basketball games from 1996-2002.

It’s been quite a journey for Greg Sharpe!