Arch Manning Shares Quinn Ewers’ Advice Before Leaving Texas

If the Texas Longhorns want to win a national championship, Arch Manning needs to be their quarterback. By 2025, it’ll be his third year in Austin but his first as the main guy. Quinn Ewers, who played before him, is going to try out for the NFL after four years of college football.

Ewers staying an extra year was part of the plan, but things didn’t go as smoothly as expected.

Manning stepping up after Ewers has been a bit rocky. Ewers could’ve left last season but chose to stay, aiming to improve his draft prospects and chase a championship. Unfortunately, Texas fell short again in the semifinals.

After playing Ohio State, Manning shared what Ewers advised him: “Enjoy every moment. It goes by quickly, so love on your teammates and have fun.” This advice might seem simple, but there’s depth to it. Ewers sees Manning’s potential and encourages him to cherish these moments before life changes even more.

Manning has big dreams like Ewers. His famous last name adds pressure, but he’s still wearing Texas orange for now. Just being successful at Texas doesn’t mean winning everything; it’s about making a mark.

Ewers’ calm demeanor will help him in the NFL despite some challenges like injuries and decision-making issues. His mental strength is key.

Manning might play differently than Ewers despite sharing some physical traits. He’s more of a runner right now. If he were named Smith instead of Manning, would expectations be the same? The weight of being a future star is heavy.

Playing with cool confidence, like Ewers suggested, could benefit Manning. His uncles showed different styles—Eli was laid-back while Peyton was intense—but both succeeded equally in Super Bowls.

Texas might be a smart pick for the College Football Playoff in 2025, but it’s likely 2026 will be their year.