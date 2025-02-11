South Carolina Retains LaNorris Sellers, Dylan Stewart Under Beamer

Shane Beamer is proving to be exactly what South Carolina football needed. Drawing from his experience under legendary coaches — including his father Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech and Steve Spurrier during his time as an assistant in Columbia — he’s bringing fresh energy to a program that’s historically struggled to find consistent success.

The third-year head coach is showing he’s more than just a famous last name. His proactive approach to roster management recently paid off when he convinced two key players, quarterback LaNorris Sellers and defensive standout Dylan Stewart, to stay with the program rather than enter the transfer portal.

“They didn’t need to go anywhere else to continue to accomplish what they wanted to accomplish here,” Beamer told On3. “We knew early in the season that the key for us was going to be to retain our roster. So we got to work on the particulars of that.”

Sellers emerged as a dynamic force in his freshman season, while Stewart established himself as a crucial piece of the Gamecocks’ pass rush. Their decisions to stay put South Carolina in position for what could be a breakthrough season.

The job hasn’t been kind to previous coaches. South Carolina faces annual battles with Clemson, Georgia, Florida, and Tennessee — all programs with deeper football traditions. Yet Beamer’s embracing the underdog role with characteristic enthusiasm.

His leadership style sets him apart from his predecessors. Rather than focusing solely on X’s and O’s, Beamer’s strength lies in motivation and talent development. He’s built a culture that’s attracting promising recruits and — more importantly — keeping them in Columbia.

The Gamecocks surprised many by contending for a College Football Playoff spot late last season when most analysts had them struggling to reach bowl eligibility.

Beamer’s authentic, sometimes brash personality resonates with players and fans alike. He’s brought an energy that’s been missing from Williams-Brice Stadium, making South Carolina feel less like a stepping stone and more like a destination program.

With Sellers and Stewart anchoring both sides of the ball, the Gamecocks are positioned to challenge the SEC’s traditional powers. Beamer’s proven he can identify talent — now he’s showing he can keep it too.