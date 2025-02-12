Matt Patricia Draws College Interest Beyond UNC and Belichick Connection

Matt Patricia’s potential return to football is taking an unexpected turn. The former New England Patriots assistant — who helped Bill Belichick secure three Super Bowl victories (XXXIX, XLIX and LI) — interviewed Monday for Ohio State’s defensive coordinator position.

Patricia’s coaching journey has been a rollercoaster. His tenure as Detroit Lions head coach from 2018-20 ended with a disappointing 13-29 record. After brief stints as Belichick’s advisor in New England and a defensive assistant with the Philadelphia Eagles, he’s been away from the sidelines this past year.

The Buckeyes’ interest comes at an interesting time. Patricia was initially expected to join Belichick’s new staff at North Carolina, though not as defensive coordinator — that role belongs to Bill’s son Steve. But Belichick’s slow pace in assembling his coaching team may have pushed Patricia to explore other options.

Ohio State’s defensive coordinator position opened up when Jim Knowles left for Penn State in January. It’s a crucial role — under Knowles, the Buckeyes led college football with just 254.6 yards allowed per game and 4.19 yards per play.

Head coach Ryan Day hasn’t had an easy time filling the position. Auburn’s D.J. Durkin was a top target, but a pay raise kept him with the Tigers.

For Patricia, this could be a chance at redemption. His NFL experience brings a different perspective to college football, though his struggles in Detroit might give some Buckeyes fans pause.

The defensive mastermind worked his best magic alongside Belichick in New England. Now he’ll have to decide between reuniting with his longtime mentor in Chapel Hill or potentially leading one of college football’s premier defenses in Columbus.

THE best Defense in the country sits at the 🔝 of CFB 🏆 pic.twitter.com/CWGLwe3Mq7 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 22, 2025

Whoever takes over Ohio State’s defense will face immense pressure to maintain their elite standard. Patricia’s NFL pedigree could be intriguing, but his recent track record might make this a pivotal decision for both him and the program.