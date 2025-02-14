Ryan Day: Ohio State QB1 Competition Remains Wide Open

Ohio State’s quarterback battle is heating up as the defending national champions prepare for their 2025 campaign. Head coach Ryan Day faces intense scrutiny with several key starters — including senior transfer QB Will Howard — heading to the NFL after their championship run.

Day isn’t tipping his hand about who might take over under center. “We’re excited to see those guys compete,” he told WBNS-TV. “This is an opportunity now for these guys to take it and run.”

While many expected Alabama transfer Julian Sayin to have the inside track on the starting job, Day made it clear the competition remains wide open. Sayin, who was ranked as the No. 8 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class by On3 Industry Ranking, will battle it out with Lincoln Kienholz and freshman Tavien St. Clair.

The competition brings an intriguing mix of experience and potential. Sayin and Kienholz have spent a year learning the system from the sidelines, while St. Clair enters as the No. 4 overall player and third-ranked quarterback in the 2025 class.

“It’s one thing when you’re a backup. It’s another thing when you’re actually running it,” Day emphasized.

The Buckeyes will showcase their quarterback competition during their annual spring event on April 12. It’s not yet clear whether they’ll hold a traditional spring game or opt for a practice session with skills competitions — a format gaining popularity across college football.

The pressure to maintain Ohio State’s offensive excellence weighs heavily on this decision. Day’s track record developing quarterbacks adds another layer of intrigue to what promises to be one of college football’s most watched position battles this spring.