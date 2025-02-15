Deion Sanders Signals Strong Commitment to Colorado Football

Deion Sanders is gearing up for a different kind of season at Colorado in 2025 — one without his sons on the roster. The Buffaloes’ remarkable turnaround to a 9-4 record in 2024 marked significant progress from their 4-8 finish in Sanders’ debut season.

Shedeur Sanders played a crucial role in leading Colorado to its first bowl appearance since 2020 and first winning season since 2016. Now both he and his brother Shilo are heading to the NFL, leaving Coach Prime without immediate family on the sidelines for the first time.

The coaching situation sparked NFL speculation, particularly when Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed interest in January. Those rumors quickly faded.

“It is going to be peace,” Sanders told Sirius XM Sports on Wednesday. “When I’m watching the game [last season], I’m watching the Colorado Buffaloes but I’m also watching my son [Shedeur] and my son [Shilo].”

The Hall of Fame cornerback seems energized about focusing solely on coaching without the added pressure of watching his sons compete.

Sanders has been busy strengthening his coaching staff. He recently brought in Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk to oversee the running game. The offense will transition to incoming freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, who’s set to take over for Shedeur.

The Buffaloes are entering a competitive Big 12 Conference in 2025. After Arizona State’s dominance in 2024, Colorado appears positioned to challenge for the conference title.

Sanders won’t have his older son Deion “Bucky” Sanders around either — he was often responsible for capturing sideline and practice footage. The simplified dynamic has Coach Prime optimistic about the program’s direction.

His decision to stay in Boulder rather than pursue NFL opportunities reflects the promising foundation he’s built. The Buffaloes’ trajectory under Sanders suggests they’re just getting started.