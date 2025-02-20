SEC Dark Horse: Team That Could Derail Texas-Georgia Championship Rematch

A budding SEC rivalry is taking shape between Georgia and Texas after just one season of conference matchups. The Bulldogs edged out the Longhorns twice in 2023 — first in Austin during regular season play, then again in Atlanta for the SEC Championship. While Georgia’s playoff run ended early, Texas managed to string together several impressive victories.

These powerhouse programs are likely to meet twice again in 2024. Georgia will host Texas Between the Hedges in Athens, and both teams are favored to return to Atlanta for the conference title game. FanDuel currently gives Texas the best odds at +210, with Georgia close behind at +390. Alabama and Tennessee are tied for third at +700.

Tennessee might be the biggest threat to disrupt a Georgia-Texas rematch. The Volunteers get Georgia at home — a potential tiebreaker that could determine the SEC East. Both teams project to win 9-11 games.

LSU emerges as another serious contender, especially in the SEC West. The Tigers’ quarterback Garrett Nussmeier shows similarities to Matthew Stafford and Justin Herbert, with NFL scouts already projecting him as a potential top-2 draft pick. Following Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels, he could be LSU’s next Heisman Trophy winner.

The complete SEC Championship odds from FanDuel:

Georgia Bulldogs : +390

LSU Tigers : +1000

Texas A&M Aggies : +1600

Florida Gators : +3300

Missouri Tigers : +5000

Arkansas Razorbacks : +12000

Kentucky Wildcats : +30000

Early projections suggest Georgia will win the regular season matchup in Athens, but Texas could claim revenge in Atlanta. The Longhorns are virtually locked into a playoff spot as a likely 1 or 2 seed, while Georgia projects as a 6 or 7 seed in the expanded 12-team format.

LSU’s path includes crucial games against Alabama, Ole Miss and South Carolina. After a somewhat disappointing 2023 under Brian Kelly, the Tigers could be ready to peak at the right time in the SEC.

Beyond the top contenders, Auburn at +3500 represents a reasonable cutoff for teams with legitimate championship aspirations. Missouri at +5000 faces a steeper climb despite their strong 2023 campaign.