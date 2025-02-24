College Football Playoff Seeding Changes Expected for 2025 Season

The College Football Playoff may fix one of its biggest flaws before next season. While the current 12-team format is contracted through 2026, changes can take effect immediately if all 10 FBS conferences and Notre Dame’s athletic director unanimously agree.

The main issue? Seeding problems that emerged in the playoff’s first year. The current system automatically gives the highest-ranked conference champions the top four seeds and first-round byes — even if they’re ranked lower overall than other playoff teams.

According to ESPN’s Heather Dinich, officials are considering a simpler approach: give the four highest-ranked teams the byes, regardless of conference titles. The five highest-ranked conference champions would still get automatic playoff spots.

This change would maintain the playoff’s competitive integrity. Teams like Boise State wouldn’t jump ahead of higher-ranked programs just because they won their conference.

The initial seeding system proved confusing and arguably rewarded some teams with byes they hadn’t earned through their overall season performance.

But this potential fix is just the beginning. The SEC and Big Ten are pushing for even bigger changes — they want to expand to 14 or 16 teams, with each conference getting four automatic bids.

These power conferences’ influence over the playoff system highlights growing concerns about competitive balance in college football. The SEC’s disappointing performance in this year’s playoff, coupled with Michigan’s national championship win for the Big Ten, adds another layer to the debate.

Making constant changes could undermine the playoff’s stability. The four-team format lasted a decade before expanding to 12 teams.

This season demonstrated why the 12-team expansion made sense. It also showed what teams need to do to impress the selection committee for at-large bids.

The rush to modify rules — especially by conferences unhappy with their results — risks damaging the playoff’s credibility. Like March Madness, teams should earn their spots through performance, not conference affiliation.

Protecting the playoff’s integrity means finding the right balance between access and merit. The proposed seeding change looks like a step in that direction.