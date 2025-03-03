Dylan Sampson’s NFL Combine 40 Decision Could Backfire

After Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry sparked what many are calling a running back revival during the 2024 season, NFL teams are taking a fresh look at the position they’ve devalued for years. While this year’s free agent class doesn’t match last year’s depth, the incoming draft class offers plenty of intriguing options for teams looking to bolster their ground game.

Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty stands as the clear-cut RB1 in the 2025 NFL Draft, but don’t sleep on the talent behind him. Just look at how Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs has outperformed Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson — last year’s consensus top back — proving that draft position doesn’t always predict production.

Eight running backs currently rank among the top 100 prospects according to the consensus big board at NFL Mock Draft Database. Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson is firmly in this group after his breakout 2024 campaign where he racked up 1,485 yards and found the end zone 22 times.

Sampson’s Combine Decision Raises Questions While Competitors Shine

Sampson’s draft stock might take a hit after he opted not to run the 40-yard dash at Saturday’s NFL Scouting Combine — a decision that stands out even more given how his peers performed.

“With the [running backs] performing well early on, [Volunteers running back] Dylan Sampson could be losing ground by choosing not to run today,” noted Brandon Murchison of RotoBaller on social media. “With a class this close in perceived value, you have to take your shots at standing out.”

The timing couldn’t be worse for Sampson.

This running back class blazed through the 40-yard dash with an average time of 4.48 seconds — the fastest for the position group since 2003, according to NFL Network. That’s noticeably quicker than last year’s average of 4.51 seconds.

The Ohio State backfield duo made the most of their opportunity, with both Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson impressing in drills. Judkins clocked an unofficial 4.48 seconds in the 40, while Henderson was even faster at 4.43. Virginia Tech’s Bhayshul Tuten — a name that wasn’t getting nearly as much pre-Combine buzz — turned heads with the day’s fastest time at 4.32 seconds.

Despite his Combine decision, Sampson’s on-field production speaks volumes. The SEC Offensive Player of the Year showcased exceptional vision throughout his junior campaign, consistently finding running lanes and maximizing yardage. What’s impressive is how the 20-year-old handled a workhorse role despite his smaller frame, topping 100 yards in 10 of 12 regular-season games. He carried Tennessee to a College Football Playoff berth, though his postseason was cut short when a hamstring injury sidelined him early in their first-round loss to eventual national champion Ohio State.

Sampson didn’t completely sit out the Combine testing. He participated in other drills, posting a 35-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-4 broad jump. Some draft analysts, including CBS Sports’ Mike Renner, still rank him as the second-best back in this class behind only Jeanty.