Oklahoma Legend Gerald McCoy Reveals True Cost of Spring Game Cancellations

Spring games are disappearing faster than a quarterback under an SEC blitz, and I’m not here for it. The latest Power Four program to axe its annual spring showcase? Oklahoma. This trend needs to stop — now. Sure, I might sound like the guy who still misses leather helmets, but canceling spring games is how you tell your fans they don’t matter. These games create new generations of diehards. No one’s driving across state lines for your glorified practice drills.

Oklahoma’s decision feels like yet another fumble in the Brent Venables era. They’re clearly following Texas’ lead — the Longhorns canceled their spring game earlier this month. But here’s the difference: Texas has made back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances. When you’re competing for national titles, you earn some leeway. The Sooners? They’re still trying to find their footing in the SEC.

Spring Games Matter More Than Coaches Realize

Oklahoma legend Gerald McCoy didn’t hide his frustration with the decision. The former No. 3 overall pick and Sooners standout understands what’s being lost here. For guys buried on the depth chart, the spring game might be their only chance to play in front of 80,000 fans. It’s a reward for months of grinding in the weight room when nobody’s watching.

These moments matter.

McCoy put it perfectly on Twitter: “

So no spring game? Just a showcase? No opportunity for young guys to perform in front of fans? Guys who have improved to do it in front of the fans. What about the guys who may never see the field in a real game getting an opportunity in the spring game to get reps in front of a… — Gerald McCoy (@Geraldini93) March 4, 2025

For countless Oklahoma kids, running out of that tunnel onto Owen Field wearing Crimson and Cream isn’t just a dream — it’s THE dream. The spring game makes that possible for players who might never experience a fall Saturday in Norman.

College football is heading down a concerning path. What used to be about tradition, community, and the collective experience is increasingly becoming a closed-door, corporate operation. The game is losing its soul one canceled tradition at a time.

The Sooners are experiencing a full-blown identity crisis. This was the program that dominated the Big 12 (and Big Eight before that). While Texas had the flash, Oklahoma had the hardware. By jumping to the SEC, they’ve transformed from a perennial national power to — let’s be honest — the southwestern version of Auburn. They’re just another good-not-great program in a conference full of them.

A Program Losing Its Way

When McCoy played for Oklahoma under Bob Stoops, you could set your watch to the Sooners winning 10+ games and competing for conference titles. They had an identity — tough, disciplined, and consistent. Now? They’re following trends instead of setting them.

Under Venables, there’s a growing fear that Oklahoma is becoming the new Nebraska — a program that made a conference move it can’t undo and is watching its national relevance fade. For Nebraska, that decline has stretched over painful decades. For Oklahoma, the warning signs are flashing after just one SEC season.

The Sooners desperately need positive momentum with their fanbase. Canceling a beloved tradition that connects generations of fans does exactly the opposite. It tells your most dedicated supporters that efficiency matters more than experience.

Conference realignment creates winners and losers. For every Texas A&M that finds new life, there’s a Missouri that struggles to establish itself. Oklahoma appears to be falling into the latter category — and decisions like canceling the spring game only reinforce that perception

The spring game isn’t just football — it’s a celebration, a homecoming, and for many families, an affordable way to experience gameday at a fraction of the fall cost. When programs cancel these traditions to squeeze in a few more controlled practice reps, they’re trading long-term loyalty for short-term convenience. That’s a fumble no coach should be willing to make.