Ohio State News: Julian Sayin Hype, Air Noland Speaks Out, Peacock Changes Coming

The Ohio State Buckeyes are still basking in the glow of their national championship run. While they’ve lost several key players from that title-winning squad, there’s plenty of buzz around Columbus that the quarterback position isn’t a concern despite Will Howard’s departure.

Ryan Day’s offense is locked and loaded at the game’s most crucial position, even after Air Noland bolted to South Carolina through the transfer portal. It’s not just coaches hyping up Howard’s replacement — former players are jumping on the bandwagon too.

Noland recently opened up about why he traded Columbus for Columbia, where he’ll likely be holding a clipboard again.

Julian Sayin: The Next Big Thing in Columbus?

The Julian Sayin hype train is picking up serious steam in Buckeye country. According to a Columbus Dispatch report, former players — including Will Howard himself — can’t stop raving about the young signal-caller.

Sayin landed at Ohio State in January 2024 after a brief stop at Alabama. He jumped ship from Tuscaloosa following Nick Saban’s retirement announcement and quickly found a new home with the Buckeyes.

Emeka Egbuka has called Sayin one of the most exciting freshmen he’s ever seen — and that’s saying something considering he’s practiced alongside phenom Jeremiah Smith.

Despite limited game experience as the third-string option last season, Sayin now has a clear path to the starting job with Howard graduating and both Devin Brown and Air Noland transferring out.

Day desperately needs to hit on a quarterback. It’s been the one thing holding back his tenure in Columbus. He’s relied almost exclusively on transfer portal additions under center since taking over the program.

While technically Sayin came through the portal too, his situation feels different since he barely unpacked his bags at Alabama. I’ll give Day a pass here — after all, Ohio State recruited him heavily out of high school.

If Sayin lives up to the hype and becomes the next great Buckeye QB like everyone’s predicting, it’ll be a massive win for Day who’s finally developed his own star. But the pressure cooker that is the Ohio State quarterback position is no joke — just ask Kyle McCord how that worked out.

Why Air Noland Left Columbus Behind

Air Noland‘s decision to leave Ohio State raised eyebrows around college football, especially given the timing. It felt similar to Jaden Rashada bolting from Georgia — a case of reading the writing on the wall about your spot on the depth chart.

What made it even more puzzling was his landing spot at South Carolina, where LeNorris Sellers had just announced he was staying put despite portal rumors. But Noland’s move might not be as strange as it initially seemed.

New South Carolina QB Air Noland describes why he transferred from Ohio State to USC New South Carolina QB Air Noland describes why he transferred from Ohio State to USC



“The people here,” he said. “They really enjoy it here. They really take in coach Beamer’s words.” pic.twitter.com/5wzjqePNfj — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) March 5, 2025

While Sellers is currently atop the depth chart, he may not project as a high NFL draft pick in two years. It’s hard to imagine Noland spending three years as a backup — he clearly sees a path to playing time. In explaining his decision, Noland highlighted both the coaching staff’s influence and the proximity to his hometown as key factors.

Ohio Lawmakers Take Aim at Streaming-Only Games

An Ohio lawmaker is pushing back against the streaming revolution that’s sweeping college football. According to NBC4i.com out of Columbus, Representative Bill DeMora has introduced legislation that would prevent Ohio State games from being exclusive to streaming platforms. Unlike the ridiculous flag-planting ban proposal, this one actually makes sense.

There’s a catch, though — the bill would only affect future media contracts. The current deal with Peacock runs through 2029, so Buckeye fans will still need to pony up for streaming subscriptions for several more years.

It was a shrewd business move by Peacock to target Ohio State games for their platform. The Buckeyes’ massive fanbase practically guarantees subscription boosts whenever their games are streaming exclusives. This trend isn’t unique to college football — streaming services are aggressively moving into sports across the board, and it was inevitable that someone would eventually push back.

We’ll also be keeping an eye on spring ball as the defending champs prepare to make another run at the College Football Playoff. The Buckeyes might have lost some key pieces, but with the talent they’ve stockpiled and a potential star QB in Sayin, they’re still very much in the national title conversation.