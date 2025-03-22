Stanford’s Taylor Belittled Female Staffers, Report Says

Stanford coach Troy Taylor is under fire after two investigations revealed he mistreated female staffers and tried to remove an NCAA compliance officer who flagged rule violations, ESPN reported after obtaining documents detailing the allegations.

The trouble started almost immediately after Taylor’s arrival. He received a formal warning letter in February 2024 following his first season with the Cardinal. But that wasn’t the end of it — a second investigation in summer 2024 found “an ongoing pattern of concerning behavior” from the head coach.

More than 20 female staffers, both current and former, participated in the investigations.

Stanford issued a statement defending its response: “Stanford believes in upholding the highest standards of behavior in the workplace. The University received complaints regarding Coach Taylor and a third party investigated the matter thoroughly. Last summer, the University took appropriate measures, Coach Taylor received coaching, and he has committed to nurturing the respectful working environment that is essential to the success of all our athletics programs.”

The documents paint a troubling picture.

Investigators determined Taylor’s treatment of a female compliance officer was “inappropriate, discriminatory on the basis of her sex.” When she flagged minor Level III violations — the kind that rarely make headlines but still require reporting — Taylor reportedly tried to have her removed from her duties. He also allegedly made several “inappropriate” comments about another female staffer’s appearance.

Taylor defended himself in a statement: “I willingly complied with the investigations, accepted the recommendations that came out of them, and used them as a learning opportunity to grow in leadership and how I interact with others. I look forward to continuing to work collaboratively and collegially with my colleagues so that we can achieve success for our football program together.”

The initial concerns surfaced in May 2023 when an athletic staffer raised potential gender discrimination issues directly to athletic director Bernard Muir. Muir, who’s stepping down after this academic year, initiated the first investigation.

Taylor wasn’t the only one disciplined. Senior associate athletics director Matt Doyle also received a warning letter in February 2024 stemming from the first investigation.

“In the summer of 2023, some issues surrounding my performance were brought to my attention,” Doyle told ESPN. “I took those concerns very seriously and have worked diligently on implementing feedback received from that process to support a successful and positive culture.”

Stanford legend Andrew Luck, who serves as the team’s GM and sat on the committee that hired Taylor, didn’t respond to ESPN’s request for comment.