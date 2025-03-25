Paul Finebaum Lacks Faith in Billy Napier Saving Florida Coaching Job

Billy Napier dodged the firing squad last season, but Florida’s head coach now faces an even tougher challenge in 2025. After earning the nickname “Sun Belt Billy,” Napier managed to salvage his job by guiding the Gators to a bowl game with clutch late-season victories — including that stunning upset over College Football Playoff contender Ole Miss. He’s back in Gainesville for another year, but the road ahead looks even rockier.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum just dropped a bombshell prediction that’s got Gator Nation buzzing. During an appearance on Andy & Ari On3, Finebaum flatly rejected the optimism hosts Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman expressed about Florida’s prospects. While Staples (a Gainesville native) might be sipping that blue and orange Kool-Aid, Finebaum’s take was ice cold — he expects Florida to drop four consecutive crucial games.

Looking at the 2025 schedule together, Finebaum predicted the Gators would lose at LSU, at Miami, home against Texas, and then at Texas A&M. That would leave them limping into their October 18 home date against Mississippi State with a dismal 2-4 record (0-3 in SEC play).

Is Finebaum’s doom-and-gloom forecast on target?

On tomorrow's show, @finebaum drops a record-scratch take about Florida football in 2025 that @AriWasserman and I will be discussing in much greater detail.



See you at 9:30 a.m. ET.https://t.co/qIpY1M7mh4 pic.twitter.com/1toOmM5WcP — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) March 25, 2025

While LSU on the road and Texas at home look like likely losses, the Miami and Texas A&M matchups are much more winnable than Finebaum suggests. Even with what many consider the nation’s toughest schedule, the Gators could reasonably finish with seven or eight wins.

Here’s the full episode where Finebaum throws cold water on Napier’s Gators:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1WyW_CEtKU8

Breaking Down Florida’s 2025 Schedule: Napier’s Make-or-Break Games

Looking at the Gators’ brutal 2025 slate, I see five games they should handle comfortably, five true toss-ups, and two probable losses. Their season opener against LIU Sharks should be a cakewalk, while hosting Texas in early October represents their toughest challenge. Everything between those bookends? That’s where Napier’s fate will be decided.

The schedule breaks down like this:

Probable wins (5): LIU, South Florida, Mississippi State, at Kentucky, Florida State

Probable losses (2): Texas, Georgia (Jacksonville, FL)

Could go either way (5): at LSU, at Miami, at Texas A&M, at Ole Miss, Tennessee

Feel free to swap Georgia for LSU or Tennessee — I won’t be offended. The five swing games will determine whether Florida finishes as strong as 10-2 or as poorly as 5-7. The reality will likely fall somewhere in between, but the question remains: does Napier need to hit 8-4 to keep his job?

Among the toss-up games, LSU (away) and Tennessee (home) look like the toughest challenges. Both teams have playoff potential — I’ve got Tennessee making the field and LSU in the conversation. Beat either one, and suddenly a 9-3 season becomes possible. That’s the kind of record that would silence critics.

What’s particularly concerning is that three of the swing games — Miami, Texas A&M, and Ole Miss — are all on the road. The Miami and A&M matchups could be season-defining. Wins there would bolster Florida’s resume significantly, while losses wouldn’t be catastrophic. My gut says the Gators drop one of these three road tests, putting them at 7-5 unless they can upset either LSU or Tennessee.

Finebaum’s take might be overly pessimistic, but he’s not completely off base. The Gators need to hit that eight-win threshold to keep Napier’s seat from reaching scorching temperatures.

As long as Napier stays in lockstep with athletic director Scott Stricklin, he’ll likely survive another year. But in the SEC, patience isn’t just thin — it’s practically transparent.