Grambling State Coach Advocates for Transfer Buyouts

The transfer portal cuts both ways, but FCS programs get hit especially hard when they lose talent to bigger schools. It’s a tough pill to swallow when you develop hidden gems only to watch them walk out the door to Power Four programs.

Grambling State’s Mickey Joseph gets it — he understands the business side of college football roster management. But he’s proposing an interesting solution that might ease the pain: a buyout system.

“Coaches have been doing it for years, so we shouldn’t get mad as coaches when these kids make decisions to take care of their family,” Joseph said on social media. “But I also think there needs to be a buyout. If they move up from me and go to Group of Five or Power Five, I should get kind of a compensation for that. So, NCAA, if you’re listening to me, I need a buyout.”

Who would actually pay these buyouts? That part’s still TBD.

The Tigers have watched several of their standouts jump ship this offseason. Defensive lineman Michael Garner — a four-star prospect according to 247Sports’ transfer rankings — signed with Wisconsin. Meanwhile, linebacker Andrew Jones packed his bags for Ole Miss after being named Co-SWAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2024.

It hurts.

Joseph knows both sides of the college football landscape. The former Nebraska quarterback and assistant is heading into just his second year at Grambling State after leading the Tigers to a 5-6 record last season (2-5 in SWAC play).

While the NCAA hasn’t responded to Joseph’s proposal yet, his idea raises interesting questions about program investment and compensation. When smaller schools develop talent that bigger programs poach, should there be a financial mechanism to balance the scales? Many G5 and FCS coaches would certainly say yes.