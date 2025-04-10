Reflecting on the 2024 College Football Season and Anticipating 2025’s Leading Contenders

The 2024 college football season packed a powerful punch. From shocking upsets to unexpected breakthroughs, the sport proved that no ranking is sacred and no lead is truly safe. Fans watched familiar dynasties rise and fall while new contenders carved out a place on the national stage. As the dust settles and teams begin preparations for spring ball, the conversation now shifts to 2025—who’s ready to make a run, who’s rebuilding, and who might surprise us all?

Ohio State Reclaims the Spotlight

Ohio State delivered the most impressive campaign of the past decade, marching through a punishing schedule to claim the national title. Their 34–23 win over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff championship wasn’t just a victory—it was a statement.

This was a team playing with urgency, precision, and the kind of discipline that separates contenders from champions. The Buckeyes controlled the line of scrimmage in the season’s biggest games and executed when it mattered. Quarterback play, coaching consistency, and a deep bench made all the difference. What stood out was how they adjusted mid-season after a tough loss, regrouped, and returned stronger. That level of resilience says just as much about the program’s culture as it does about their play-calling.

With a strong recruiting pipeline and a staff already planning for another title run, Ohio State isn’t just a one-season wonder. They’re a blueprint.

Notre Dame’s Return to Prominence

Notre Dame came within striking distance of its first title since 1988. Ending the season 14–2 and ranked second in the nation, the Fighting Irish reminded everyone that they belong in the playoff conversation.

What made Notre Dame’s season so compelling wasn’t just the record—it was how they achieved it. They wore teams down, physical on defense and efficient on offense, and they didn’t flash. Their win over Georgia late in the year gave the squad credibility that past Irish teams lacked in big moments.

More importantly, they’re positioned well heading into 2025. Most of their core roster remains intact, and with their system clicking under the current coaching regime, Notre Dame doesn’t need a rebuild. They just need that final push. In a playoff field that’s getting bigger, this could be the year they finally take the next step.

The Teams That Turned Heads in 2024

Not every surprise has to come from outside the Top 25. Some teams rose not because of hype but because of execution—and they’ve changed the conversation heading into 2025.

Oregon stood tall out west. With a 13–1 finish, the Ducks were fast, physical, and aggressive. They outpaced opponents with a tempo that was hard to match. Their ability to strike quickly and lean on a deep defensive front turned them into a legitimate contender. With key players returning, their ceiling only gets higher.

Texas made its case as a playoff-caliber team. Closing the year 13–3, the Longhorns showed flashes of dominance in big matchups. They beat Alabama and gave Ohio State a scare., Player development and the right swagger show up simultaneously.

Always hanging around the top 10, Penn State quietly put together another strong campaign at 13–3. Their brand of fundamental football, built on defense and competent quarterback play, didn’t always dominate the headlines—but it delivered results. Penn State’s steady rise hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans tracking momentum shifts in the latest NCAAF news. They’ve moved from dependable to dangerous.

Who Could Rise in 2025?

Every year, a team—or three—comes out of nowhere. But for 2025, some programs already look ready to break through. For good reason, the spotlight will shine on a few key names.

Texas and the Arch Manning Effect

When Arch Manning announced his commitment to Texas, the college football world took notice. His presence changed everything—not just because of his last name but his ability to take over a game.

Texas is already a good team. Manning has the tools to make them great. His leadership, accuracy, and football IQ give the Longhorns a real shot at the playoff. Texas might go further than anyone expects if he can avoid the pressure that often crushes hyped recruits.

Naturally, that kind of high-profile talent draws national interest from fans, analysts, and oddsmakers alike. With the increased spotlight, games featuring Texas could carry more weight for those betting on college football, as expectations clash with actual performance on the field.

LSU Reloads for a Deep Run

The Tigers aren’t content with being “almost there.” LSU’s moves in the transfer portal and recruiting trail show they’re building for immediate results. Their offense is loaded with speed and versatility, and the defense—while young—has the kind of talent that can develop quickly under the right staff.

LSU has the firepower to challenge anyone in the SEC if they stay healthy. And that means they have a real shot at a playoff berth.

Penn State’s Quiet Momentum

Coach James Franklin has been building something steady in Happy Valley. While other programs lean on flash and headlines, Penn State sticks to its script. Quarterback Drew Allar’s growth will be key in 2025. This team could be dangerous if he can make the leap many expect.

With their physical defense, strong offensive line, and consistent culture, the Nittany Lions are built for a long season. In an expanded playoff format, that durability could pay off.

A Changing Game and a New Format

Image by Kate Honish from Pixabay

College football is entering uncharted territory. With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams in 2024, the path to a national championship looks different.. Surviving the regular season isn’t enough anymore—teams must win three, sometimes four, games against the best in the country to hoist the trophy.

Add in ongoing shifts around NIL and the transfer portal, and it’s clear this isn’t the same game it was five years ago. Programs with a clear identity and culture thrive, while others get lost chasing quick fixes.

Coaches are adapting. Players are more empowered. And fans are watching a sport that keeps evolving—with no sign of slowing down.

What to Expect in the Fall

The 2025 season won’t start with a clear favorite, which makes it so intriguing. Ohio State will try to repeat. Notre Dame wants redemption. Texas is looking to rise. Oregon, LSU, and Penn State all have their sights set on something more significant.

The expanded playoff will open doors. But the margin for error shrinks. With more pressure on coaching staffs, more talent shifting between programs, and more high-stakes games down the stretch, 2025 will be one of the most competitive seasons in college football history.

When the first whistles blow this fall, expect chaos. Expect drama. And expect a few teams to rewrite the script again.