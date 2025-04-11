5 Rising College Football Stars to Know Before 2025

The college football season may still be months away, but the excitement is already building. While we’re all familiar with the big names who’ll dominate headlines — Arch Manning stepping into the spotlight at Texas, DJ Lagway trying to resurrect Florida in the SEC gauntlet, and Jeremiah Smith potentially becoming the first pure receiver Heisman winner since DeVonta Smith (Travis Hunter technically won as a two-way player) — there’s another group worth watching.

Let’s talk about the players flying under the radar right now who might just become household names by season’s end.

I don’t have a crystal ball, but here are five players you probably don’t know much about yet who are poised to become stars for their teams in 2025.

5. Eddrick Houston, Ohio State Buckeyes, Defensive Line

Eddrick Houston has been generating buzz as a breakout candidate for months. Last season, he primarily clogged the interior defensive line, despite being recruited as an edge rusher out of high school.

With Ohio State losing virtually all their productive pass rushers from last year’s championship squad, Houston is likely to shift back to the edge. This position change could unlock his true potential and lead to a monster season.

The Buckeyes have a rich tradition of developing elite edge rushers — Nick and Joey Bosa, Chase Young, and Sam Hubbard all come to mind. At least four players on the current roster are looking to join that prestigious list, and Houston might just be the next in line.

4. Myles Graham, Florida, Linebacker

Despite playing in just five games last season, Myles Graham still managed to rack up 30 tackles — fourth most in a stacked linebacker room. That limited sample size hints at what he might accomplish with a full season of playing time.

Graham’s challenge will be standing out on a Florida defense loaded with talent. Between emerging stars like Jordan Castell and Cormani McClain, plus veterans Tyreak Sapp and Caleb Banks, the Gators’ defense is stacked at every level.

Despite the competition for attention, don’t be surprised if Graham emerges as one of the defense’s best players by season’s end.

3. Makhi Hughes, Oregon, Running Back

When Oregon needed a new featured back, they wasted no time grabbing one of the transfer portal’s best available talents.

Hughes was a force at Tulane last season, rushing for 1,401 yards and 15 touchdowns while averaging a cool 100 yards per game. If you missed his dominance, that’s understandable — Group of 5 teams don’t get much national exposure.

That’s about to change.

While Oregon typically spreads carries among multiple backs rather than relying on a single workhorse, Hughes brings explosive playmaking ability that fits perfectly in the Ducks’ high-powered offense. He’s stepping into a system that thrives on having multiple weapons, and his big-play potential could make him a star in 2025.

2. Jaden Greathouse, Notre Dame, Wide Receiver

If you watched Notre Dame’s playoff run, you’ve already gotten a preview of what Greathouse can do. After a modest regular season (345 receiving yards), he exploded for 233 yards in just the final two CFP games — a clear signal of what’s coming in 2025.

Last year’s Irish offense featured Riley Leonard, a quarterback who preferred running to passing. That’s why their leading receiver finished with fewer than 600 yards. There’s no guarantee Leonard’s replacement will be a better passer.

But whoever takes over at quarterback will have a reliable target in Greathouse, whose late-season surge suggests he’s ready to become Notre Dame’s go-to receiver.

1. Kaidon Salter, Colorado, Quarterback

When you’re replacing a potential top-3 NFL draft pick in Shedeur Sanders, expectations are sky-high. While freshman phenom Julian Lewis will push for playing time, Kaidon Salter appears to have the inside track on Colorado’s starting job.

Salter’s 2024 season at Liberty wasn’t spectacular, but don’t forget what he did in 2023 — winning Conference USA Player of the Year and C-USA title game MVP honors.

At Colorado, he faces a completely different environment. Coach Prime’s program carries massive expectations, and Salter must prove he’s not just a placeholder for Lewis. Sanders brought him in as a veteran insurance policy, but Salter could end up being the team’s breakout star.

The pressure’s on — Lewis is arriving with starter ambitions — but Salter has the talent and experience to become one of college football’s most talked-about quarterbacks by midseason.