Notre Dame QB Battle May Force Marcus Freeman to Take Leap of Faith

After the Blue-Gold Game, Notre Dame’s quarterback situation looks promising. Head coach Marcus Freeman might be a former linebacker at heart, but he’s got good reason to feel confident about his QB room. Steve Angeli, CJ Carr, or Kenny Minchey could all potentially lead the Irish onto the field this fall.

The competition ultimately comes down to who best understands offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock’s system. Many initially thought Angeli had the edge with his experience, but his slow start in the spring game raised questions — even though he eventually found his rhythm. Meanwhile, Carr’s stock is rising. The former blue-chip recruit showed flashes of brilliance at both the beginning and end of the scrimmage, despite some inconsistency in between. Minchey currently brings more with his legs than his arm.

Tyler James of InsideNDSports suggests Freeman should roll the dice on Carr’s upside rather than playing it safe with Angeli. Notre Dame’s QB play will look completely different from last year regardless — Riley Leonard brought a unique skill set that neither current contender replicates. Angeli thrives on accuracy, while Carr represents what could be the start of a youth movement in South Bend.

Going all-in on Carr would be a gamble, but Freeman’s earned enough credibility to make that call if he wants to.

Decision Time: Freeman Can’t Wait Much Longer on QB1

Let’s be real — Minchey isn’t ready to lead this team yet. He might get there eventually, but starting him now would likely signal Notre Dame isn’t seriously contending for the College Football Playoff. Either Angeli or Carr gives the Irish their best shot at making the expanded 12-team field. The big question is which direction Freeman’s leaning.

There’s a real possibility that whoever loses this battle ends up in the transfer portal. Angeli has patiently waited his turn behind Sam Hartman and Riley Leonard. Meanwhile, Carr didn’t choose Notre Dame over his grandfather Lloyd’s Michigan legacy just to hold a clipboard forever. Both guys have the talent to start somewhere in the Power Four — if not in South Bend, then elsewhere.

I originally thought Angeli would win out because stability often trumps potential when you’re competing for championships. But Carr’s spring game performance was eye-opening.

Freeman will keep his cards close to the vest as long as possible. That’s just smart coaching. But here’s the reality — if Angeli gets the nod and struggles early, fans will be calling for Carr immediately. The freshman might actually have a longer leash with the Notre Dame faithful than the junior would.

The coaching staff seems willing to let Carr work through growing pains if he’s the starter. With Angeli, expectations for immediate results would be much higher.