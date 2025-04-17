Nico Iamaleava Hints at Already Choosing Transfer Destination

Nico Iamaleava’s transfer portal journey has turned into a cold market reality check. The former Tennessee QB’s decision to leave the Vols when the spring transfer window opened this week has been met with a surprising lack of interest from programs across the country. It’s not just that schools aren’t pursuing him — they’re actively announcing they want nothing to do with him.

The rejection tour started almost immediately. USC quickly pulled themselves out of the running, followed by Notre Dame and Texas Tech making similar statements. There were early whispers connecting him to Oregon — rumors that started circulating before he’d even officially left Tennessee — but that turned out to be nothing but smoke.

North Carolina? Not interested. Deion Sanders and Colorado? They couldn’t distance themselves fast enough.

Even Tulane — yes, a Group of Five program — has publicly passed on the former five-star recruit. The market has been brutal.

What’s behind this collective cold shoulder? It’s likely a combination of Iamaleava’s inconsistent on-field performance and what many are calling unrealistic NIL expectations. The quarterback who was once one of the nation’s most coveted recruits now can’t seem to find a taker.

‘Do not contact’ tag throws wrench into Nico Iamaleava transfer portal saga

As options dried up and fans wondered if anyone would take a chance on him for 2025, Wednesday brought an intriguing development. Iamaleava officially entered the transfer portal — but with a twist that has everyone talking.

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava has entered the transfer portal with a do not contact tag, @On3sports has learned. https://t.co/VxSGJETKD9 https://t.co/rUzphzplSN — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) April 16, 2025

He entered with a “do not contact” tag — a portal feature that prevents schools from reaching out to the player. This designation typically means one thing: the player already knows where he’s going.

Wait, what?

If Iamaleava’s market was truly as barren as it appeared, you’d think he’d want to field calls from every possible program. The fact that he’s blocking contact suggests he’s already got a destination lined up — which raises the obvious question: who’s actually taking him?

Maryland could be in play. They’ve got that Under Armour money and a QB vacancy after Billy Edwards left for Wisconsin. UCLA has emerged as another possibility in recent days. A return to his home state might appeal to Iamaleava, though the Bruins’ complicated NIL situation makes you wonder if they can meet his reported financial expectations.

There’s always the possibility that one of the schools that publicly denied interest was playing chess while everyone else was playing checkers. Perhaps those denials were strategic misdirection. Or maybe a dark horse candidate will emerge that nobody saw coming.

Whatever happens next, it’s hard to imagine Iamaleava landing somewhere with the combination of NIL resources, championship potential, and QB-friendly system that Tennessee offered. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side of the transfer portal — something Iamaleava might be learning the hard way.