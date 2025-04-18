College Football Legend Lee Corso Retires from GameDay

For nearly 40 years, Lee Corso wasn’t just part of college football — he was college football. The heart and soul of ESPN’s College GameDay, Corso transformed what could have been just another pregame show into a Saturday morning ritual that captured everything we love about the sport.

That era has come to an end. Corso announced his retirement Thursday morning, closing a chapter that spanned four decades of headgear picks, mascot encounters, and “Not so fast, my friend!” moments that defined fall Saturdays for generations of fans.

After 38 incredible years, Lee Corso is retiring ❤️



For multiple generations, Coach has been the face of our Saturday mornings and the sport we love.



Our friend, our coach, our heart … LC, you will forever be a College GameDay legend! pic.twitter.com/AjK8iNw7ye — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) April 17, 2025

The Perfect Ambassador

What made Corso special wasn’t just his TV persona — it was his genuine credentials. Before becoming a broadcasting icon, he roamed the sidelines as head coach at Louisville, Indiana, and Northern Illinois. This wasn’t some talking head who studied film; this was a coach who lived it.

But X’s and O’s only tell half the story. Corso’s greatest gift was his childlike enthusiasm for the pageantry of college football. Whether GameDay was at Alabama, Oregon, or North Dakota State, he dove headfirst into what made each campus special — often literally, when live mascots were involved.

Nobody embraced a moment quite like Coach.

The signs of Corso slowing down became more apparent in recent years. After suffering a stroke in May 2009, his on-air role gradually shifted. Fans noticed his reduced airtime during broadcasts, often appearing mainly for his signature headgear pick segment after being absent from portions of the show. At 89, he’s finally decided it’s time to step away from the desk that made him famous.

ESPN announced that Corso’s final GameDay appearance will come during Week 1 of the 2025 season. The location remains undetermined, but you can bet it’ll be somewhere special for his final “Ah, fuck it!” moment (yes, that actually happened once).

NEWS: Lee Corso’s final College GameDay show will be Week 1 of this season, ESPN announced.



Location still TBD.



The legend will retire after 38 years. pic.twitter.com/X0xhLVNgXs — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) April 17, 2025

The show will continue without him. The mascot heads will still come out. But something irreplaceable will be missing from those Saturday mornings — a void immediately felt across social media as tributes poured in from every corner of the college football world.

“Not So Fast, My Friend”: The Legacy Corso Leaves Behind

For a glimpse into what made Corso so beloved, look no further than the emotional tribute from his longtime GameDay colleague Rece Davis:

What Lee Corso means to me. pic.twitter.com/vS2gg410dW — Rece Davis (@ReceDavis) April 17, 2025

Davis wasn’t alone. The announcement triggered an avalanche of memories from fans, media members, coaches, and players — all sharing how Corso shaped their college football experience.

ESPN NFL analyst Field Yates captured the sentiment many fans share about those Saturday mornings:

Lee Corso's passion for college football has resonated with fans for decades.



A fall Saturday morning is not complete until he makes his headgear pick. Can't wait to see the final one.



An absolute legend. What a run. https://t.co/OQN6Jr78ul — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 17, 2025

Even CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins weighed in:

End of an era. Lee Corso is a legend. https://t.co/Iw1P5Wf6O1 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) April 17, 2025

DraftKings Sportsbook joined the chorus:

After 38 incredible years, Lee Corso is retiring ❤️



For multiple generations, Coach has been the face of our Saturday mornings and the sport we love.



Our friend, our coach, our heart … LC, you will forever be a College GameDay legend! pic.twitter.com/AjK8iNw7ye — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) April 17, 2025

Corso’s legacy isn’t just about analysis or entertainment — it’s about how he made us feel about college football. Through his eyes, even a random noon kickoff between unranked teams felt like the most important thing happening in the world that day.

When Week 1 rolls around this fall, millions will tune in to see Corso don a mascot head one final time. It won’t just be a TV moment; it’ll be the end of an era that helped define how we experience this sport.

Not so fast, my friend. But eventually, all good things must come to an end.