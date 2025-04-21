Bryce Underwood is already turning heads in Ann Arbor, and he hasn’t even taken a regular-season snap. The freshman phenom — Michigan’s highest-rated quarterback signee ever and the nation’s top overall prospect in the 2025 class — gave Wolverines fans their first glimpse of his talent during Saturday’s spring game at the Big House.

Michigan’s coaching staff didn’t waste any time showcasing their prized recruit. They dialed up a trick play specifically designed to let Underwood flash that five-star arm talent everyone’s been talking about.

The sequence was a thing of beauty. Underwood pitched to a running back, who flipped it to a wide receiver coming across on a reverse, who then tossed it back to Underwood. With the defense scrambling, the freshman quarterback uncorked a perfect strike down the sideline to tight end Jalen Hoffman, who took it to the house for an 80-plus yard touchdown.

While Michigan’s spring game wasn’t televised live, social media quickly lit up with highlights of the play.

The quarterback competition in Ann Arbor is suddenly looking wide open. Michigan did bring in veteran transfer Mikey Keene from Fresno State, but he’s currently sidelined with a shoulder injury that kept him out of Saturday’s action.

Injuries have thinned Michigan’s QB room considerably.

Backup Davis Warren is still recovering from an ACL tear suffered during Michigan’s ReliaQuest Bowl victory over Alabama on New Year’s Day. This left only Underwood and second-year quarterback Jadyn Davis as the scholarship signal-callers taking snaps on Saturday.

Head coach Sherrone Moore seemed pleased but measured when assessing his freshman quarterback’s performance.

“(He) Did well. Did well,” Moore told reporters after the game. “Made some really good throws and had some things that we got to clean up and get better at. But he’s a continued work in progress, and he’s working his tail off to do it.”

With Keene’s health status uncertain and Underwood’s undeniable talent, it’s looking increasingly possible that Michigan fans might see their prized recruit taking meaningful snaps this fall. The defending national champions have a quarterback situation worth watching as they head into summer workouts.