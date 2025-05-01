Boise State Coach Spencer Danielson Signs Extension

Boise State’s Spencer Danielson isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The 36-year-old coach just landed a hefty contract extension keeping him with the Broncos through 2029, ESPN reports. The new deal doubles his paycheck to an average of $2.2 million annually — serious money for a Mountain West coach.

It’s easy to see why Boise State wanted to lock him down. Danielson has quickly established himself as one of college football’s brightest young coaches after guiding the Broncos to the College Football Playoff in 2024. His rapid rise through the program has been remarkable — he’s climbed from graduate assistant to defensive coordinator to head coach in just seven years.

When Andy Avalos got fired in 2023, Danielson stepped in as interim coach and immediately delivered Boise State’s first conference championship in four years.

The results speak for themselves.

Since taking over, Danielson has compiled a stellar 15-3 overall record and remains perfect in Mountain West play at 10-0. His 2024 squad captured another conference title behind the electric running of Ashton Jeanty, who finished second in Heisman Trophy voting before becoming the highest-drafted player in program history when the Raiders snagged him sixth overall.

The financial details show Boise State’s commitment to building something special. Danielson will earn $2 million in 2025 with $100,000 raises each season through 2029. That puts him tied for second-highest paid coach in the Mountain West alongside Utah State’s Bronco Mendenhall — trailing only UNLV’s Dan Mullen.

Beyond just Danielson’s salary, the Broncos are reportedly planning significant investments in both assistant coaches’ pay and player compensation — critical moves in today’s NIL-driven landscape where keeping talent requires serious financial backing.

For a program with Boise State’s championship aspirations, locking down their rising star coach represents the type of stability that could keep the Broncos in playoff contention for years to come.