Ex-Florida State QB Jordan Travis Retires

Jordan Travis, the former Florida State quarterback who gave Seminoles fans so many thrilling moments, has medically retired from the NFL after just one season with the New York Jets. Travis made the announcement Wednesday, ending a comeback attempt from the devastating leg injury that derailed both his career and FSU’s championship hopes.

The decision came via a heartfelt handwritten note Travis shared on social media, bringing closure to a story that changed the trajectory of Florida State football.

“On November 18th, 2023, my life and career took an unexpected turn,” Travis wrote. “I gave everything I had to the rehab process, but despite my efforts, my leg never responded the way we hoped. After much prayer and consultation with my doctors and medical team, I have been medically advised to retire from the game I love so deeply.”

That fateful November day completely altered the college football landscape.

FSU was cruising at 10-0 and ranked No. 4 nationally when they hosted North Alabama for what should have been a celebratory Senior Day. Instead, disaster struck when Travis was awkwardly tackled during a run, resulting in a fractured and dislocated left ankle. The image of Travis being carted off with an air cast remains etched in Seminoles fans’ memories.

The program hasn’t been the same since.

While Florida State managed to finish the 2023 regular season undefeated without their star quarterback, the College Football Playoff committee made the unprecedented decision to exclude them from the playoff field — the first time an undefeated Power Five champion had ever been left out. Alabama jumped the Travis-less Seminoles for the final spot.

“That was the decision, was Alabama at four,” explained then-CFP selection chair Boo Corrigan at the time. “Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks. Coach [Mike] Norvell, their players, their fans — an incredible season. But as you look at who they are as a team right now without Jordan Travis, without the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team and the committee voted Alabama four and Florida State five.”

The fallout was immediate and severe.

With their playoff dreams shattered and many players opting out, the Seminoles were demolished 63-3 by Georgia in the Orange Bowl. The program’s decline continued into 2024, when FSU stumbled to a shocking 2-10 record — their worst season since 1974.

Despite the severity of his injury, the Jets took a chance on Travis, selecting him in the fifth round (No. 171 overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, the relationship between Travis’s camp and the organization apparently became strained during his rehabilitation process.

His agent, Deiric Jackson, criticized the Jets in comments to ESPN back in March, suggesting there was undue pressure for Travis to accelerate his return timeline. Interestingly, Jackson had indicated as recently as March that Travis was on track to return for the 2025 season — making Wednesday’s retirement announcement somewhat surprising.

Travis’s Full Statement