Clemson Hoops Star Joins Dabo, Tigers Football Team

Basketball standout Ian Schieffelin is trading his high-tops for cleats, announcing Friday he’ll join Clemson’s football team under Dabo Swinney next season.

The move comes just weeks after Schieffelin wrapped up a monster year on the basketball court. He put up 12.4 points, grabbed 9.4 boards, and dished 2.7 assists per game while helping the Tigers to a school-record 27 wins and earning All-ACC honors. While he’s maxed out his basketball eligibility, NCAA rules give him a chance to play another year in a different D-I sport on scholarship.

It all started with a phone call.

“Dabo just walked me through the opportunity he was willing to give me, and it all sounded great, something I wanted to jump on,” Schieffelin told ESPN. “It really just sparked my interest in wanting to try, and being able to put on a Clemson jersey again was very enticing to me.”

The Tigers need to replace Jake Briningstool, their second-leading pass-catcher from last season (49 receptions) who’s headed to the NFL. Schieffelin — standing 6-foot-8 and weighing 240 pounds — looks like a natural fit at tight end despite limited football experience beyond playing quarterback early in high school.

Swinney seems thrilled about the addition to his roster.

“He has elite football measurables that I believe will translate well,” the coach told ESPN. “I’m looking forward to helping him transition and build a football foundation that will give him a chance to not only help us at Clemson but also give him a chance to play pro football. It should be fun.”

If successful, Schieffelin would join an impressive list of basketball-to-football converts who’ve made their mark — guys like Antonio Gates, Jimmy Graham, and Mo Alie-Cox all parlayed their hardwood skills into productive NFL careers after similar transitions.