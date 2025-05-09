Big 12 Commissioner Yormark Extended Through 2030

Brett Yormark has signed on to lead the Big 12 through 2030, extending his original five-year contract by an additional three years, a source confirmed to CBS Sports. The extension solidifies his position during what’s shaping up to be a transformative period for college athletics.

Yormark wasn’t your typical commissioner hire back in 2022. Coming from the NBA and Roc Nation’s marketing agency, he brought an entertainment-focused mindset that’s dramatically reshaped how the Big 12 operates. His timing couldn’t have been more critical — he took over just as the conference was integrating Houston, BYU, Cincinnati and UCF into its ranks.

His aggressive deal-making has kept the Big 12 not just alive, but thriving.

The commissioner’s most consequential move might have been securing a television contract with ESPN and Fox that effectively undercut the Pac-12 and contributed to that conference’s collapse. This maneuver ultimately brought Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado into the Big 12 fold — expanding the conference’s footprint across the western United States.

Drawing from his entertainment background, Yormark has reimagined the fan experience at Big 12 events. He’s added televised halftime shows at the football championship game and introduced school-specific concession options at basketball and baseball tournaments — touches that reflect his marketing-savvy approach to college sports.

By extending Yormark’s contract, the Big 12’s presidents and chancellors are clearly backing his bold approach as college sports enters uncharted territory. The conference faces major challenges ahead — all 16 schools will soon be fully funding revenue shares following the finalization of the House v. NCAA settlement. Despite unsuccessful attempts to add UConn and Gonzaga to the conference, Yormark hasn’t shown any reluctance to test the realignment waters when he sees potential value.

The Big 12 is looking to maximize its media rights value in coming years.

Yormark believes the conference’s basketball product is undervalued and has explored separating football and basketball media rights to capitalize on both markets. Last year, he negotiated an expanded men’s basketball package with CBS Sports as a sublicense through ESPN — another example of his innovative approach to conference media deals.

The extension’s timing is strategic. It ensures Yormark will lead negotiations for the Big 12’s next TV contract, set to expire in 2031. He’ll also continue representing the conference in discussions about the future College Football Playoff structure — particularly important after Arizona State became the first Big 12 team to make the expanded playoff in 2024.