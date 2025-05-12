Miami LB Hospitalized After Fatal Car Accident That Killed 2

Miami linebacker Adarius Hayes is in the hospital following a tragic car crash Saturday that claimed the lives of two children in Largo, Florida. Local police haven’t confirmed if Hayes was behind the wheel in the accident, but they’ve ruled out alcohol or drugs as factors in the collision.

According to Largo Police Department officials who spoke with ESPN, the crash occurred at 1:45 p.m. ET when a Dodge Durango collided with a Kia Soul that was attempting to make a left turn. The impact proved fatal for 10-year-old Jabari Elijah Solomon and 4-year-old Charlie Herbert Solomon Riveria. Several other individuals were also hospitalized following the accident.

“This is an ongoing and active investigation, and no further information is available for release at this time,” said Largo Police public information officer Megan Santo in a statement.

The crash happened near Hayes’ hometown — Largo is just four hours from Miami’s campus, close to St. Petersburg.

Hayes made an immediate impact for the Hurricanes last season.

The true freshman appeared in 12 games during the 2023 campaign, recording 11 tackles and picking off a pass. The former four-star recruit from Largo High School joined Miami as part of their 2024 recruiting class and was expected to see increased playing time in the linebacker rotation this fall. Defensive coordinator Lance Guidry had been talking up Hayes’ development throughout spring practice, noting his improved understanding of the scheme.

Miami’s coaching staff hasn’t yet commented on Hayes’ condition or how this might affect the team’s linebacker depth heading into summer workouts.