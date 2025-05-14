Smart Remains Composed as UGA Misses Another 5-Star Recruit

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart didn’t mince words about the chaotic state of college football recruiting just a day after losing five-star offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell to Miami in a stunning last-minute flip.

“A lot of misleading information out there,” Smart told reporters at the annual Regions Tradition Pro-Am in Alabama. “Nobody really knows what’s accurate. A lot of schools are approaching it in different ways. We hear something different from every school. So I don’t think anybody really knows.”

The timing couldn’t have been more awkward for Smart. Less than 24 hours earlier, Cantwell — a massive 6-foot-7.5, 325-pound tackle ranked in the top 10 of 247Sports’ 2026 rankings — shocked the recruiting world by choosing the Hurricanes over Georgia despite making six visits to Athens (including one just last weekend).

What makes the situation even more intriguing? Cantwell hadn’t visited Miami since March.

The five-star prospect hired Drew Rosenhaus — a Miami graduate and resident — to handle his NIL negotiations last fall. Reports indicated Rosenhaus was seeking a three-year deal worth over $2 million annually, though Cantwell called it a “false narrative” that his decision came down to money.

Smart can’t comment on specific recruits per NCAA rules.

This isn’t the first time Georgia has been on the wrong end of a surprising recruiting battle.

The Bulldogs have long benefited from what many call the “Georgia discount” — selling recruits on development and NFL preparation rather than competing solely on NIL dollars. It’s a strategy that helped them secure the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class for 2025.

But the approach has its limitations.

Just last cycle, Georgia lost five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry — a homegrown talent who had previously been committed to the Bulldogs — to Texas in what Terry himself called a “business decision.” Sources told CBS Sports that the Longhorns simply made a more competitive NIL offer.

Similar scenarios have played out with five-star QB Dylan Raiola (Nebraska) and Alabama transfer Caleb Downs (Ohio State) — both prospects Georgia was heavily favored to land at one point.

Despite these recruiting setbacks, Smart’s program remains remarkably consistent on the field.

The Bulldogs captured national championships in 2021 and 2022 and earned a No. 2 seed in last year’s expanded 12-team playoff after winning the SEC Championship. Their title defense ended in the CFP quarterfinals against Notre Dame following quarterback Carson Beck’s season-ending injury in the conference title game.

Georgia’s Recruiting Philosophy in the NIL Era

When asked about navigating the current landscape — with unregulated NIL deals and pending revenue sharing once the House settlement is approved — Smart pivoted to what he believes are Georgia’s enduring advantages.

“We’ve had some really good football teams, and we got a good state to recruit from,” he said. “We got a great university to recruit to, academically and football-wise. It’s been a pleasure to be there.”

The response felt like a recruiting pitch itself — emphasizing program stability over bidding wars.

Georgia may not have the overwhelming talent advantage it once possessed, but Smart’s program continues to reload at an elite level.