ACC Coaches Consider Adding Six NFL-Style OTAs

ACC coaches got a first look at a potential NFL-style spring calendar Tuesday that could reshape how college football teams prepare in the offseason. The proposal would add six official team activities (OTAs) that teams could schedule as late as June, sources confirmed to CBS Sports.

These padless practices would give coaches more flexibility with their offseason schedules — something many have been pushing for since January’s American Football Coaches Association convention, where coaches discussed alternatives to traditional spring games.

Under the new model, teams would get 21 total days of on-field work — 15 traditional spring practices plus the six OTAs. Coaches could spread these sessions across five weeks early in the spring semester or wait until May when summer classes begin.

This timing matters.

The proposal emerges just days before Judge Claudia Wilkens is expected to make her final ruling on the House v. NCAA settlement. Most calendar-related decisions in college football — including transfer portal windows — have been on hold until this $2.8 billion settlement gets finalized. Wilkens set Friday as the deadline for final briefs before potentially approving the settlement next week.

Once approved, schools will be able to directly share revenue with athletes for the first time, with football programs likely allocating most of their $20.5 million payment pool to football players.

ACC coaches also strongly backed the AFCA’s recent unanimous proposal to shrink the transfer portal to a single 10-day window from January 2-12. This would eliminate the spring transfer period that has created roster uncertainty heading into fall camp.

“The coaches feel strongly about getting to one portal,” North Carolina athletics director Bubba Cunningham said Tuesday.

The changes reflect college football’s ongoing adjustment to a more professional model, with coaches seeking greater structure around offseason development while also managing the new financial and transfer freedom players now enjoy.