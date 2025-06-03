Former FSU LB Bradley Jennings Dies at 47

Bradley Jennings, a standout linebacker who helped Florida State capture the 1999 BCS national championship, died unexpectedly Wednesday in Jacksonville. He was just 47 years old, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

During his time in garnet and gold, Jennings was a force on the field. He racked up 339 total tackles, 5 TFLs, 2 sacks, 4 fumble recoveries and 3 interceptions across 41 games. His senior season in 2001 was particularly impressive — he earned first-team All-ACC honors and was named a fourth-team All-American.

Jennings wasn’t just a contributor on that championship team — he was a key defensive anchor.

The linebacker finished as FSU’s third-leading tackler during their national title run in 1999. He followed that up by tying for the team lead in tackles in 2000 before becoming the Seminoles’ outright tackling leader during his senior campaign.

Despite his college success, Jennings’ path to the NFL was tragically derailed. He was projected to be selected in the 2002 NFL Draft but was nearly killed in a carjacking shooting just weeks before draft day. He ultimately went undrafted and never played in the league.

The Jennings football legacy continues through his sons. Bradley Jennings Jr. spent four seasons at Miami (2017-2021) before transferring to Indiana for his final year in 2022. Meanwhile, Branden Jennings has had quite the college journey — he’s now a fifth-year senior at Mississippi State after previous stops at Maryland (2021), UCF (2022), and Hinds Community College (2023).

Interestingly, Branden initially committed to his father’s alma mater in February 2020 before flipping to Michigan that October. He eventually signed with Maryland during the early signing period.

The youngest Jennings son, Brody, is currently making his own recruiting waves. The three-star cornerback in the 2026 class is committed to Michigan, though Florida State is making a strong push to bring him to Tallahassee. During a March recruiting visit, the FSU coaching staff made their intentions clear.

“My brothers didn’t come here but they’re going to get one Jennings. That’s what they said,” Brody told 247Sports after his visit.

The family’s athletic talent extends beyond football, too. Jennings’ daughter, Brittney, is currently a freshman on Miami’s women’s track and field team.