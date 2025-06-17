Breakout Stars: Under-the-Radar Gators Poised for a Big 2025 Season

The Florida Gators are entering the 2025 college football season with eyes on redemption and resurgence. While DJ Lagway’s rise continues to dominate headlines, the Gators’ true potential rests on several players flying just below the national radar. These are athletes whose development, leadership, and performance could define Florida’s season.

Thanks to Pro Football Focus’ recent positional rankings, we now have a clearer view of which underappreciated talents are primed to break out. These five players are ready to deliver, whether leading the trenches, anchoring the defense, or emerging as dynamic offensive weapons.

DJ Lagway: High Ceiling, Higher Stakes

While DJ Lagway isn’t exactly under the radar, his national profile still lags behind his immense potential.

The former No. 1 quarterback recruit delivered on expectations during a turbulent 2024 season, despite Florida’s inconsistency and tough schedule. He led all Power Four QBs with an 8.8% big-time throw rate and earned a 95.6 deep-passing grade, third-best in college football.

However, Lagway’s 59.7 grade on non-deep throws ranked near the bottom of the Power Four, highlighting his rawness. His tools are clear—elite arm strength, poise, and aggressiveness—but he needs refinement. Sharpening his footwork and improving short-to-intermediate accuracy could make him the SEC’s most dangerous QB by midseason.

Florida’s offense is expected to shift under his lead, leaning into a more vertical, explosive passing game. Lagway’s growth will be central to the Gators’ success in 2025.

Tyreak Sapp: From the Shadows to the Spotlight

Edge defender Tyreak Sapp is finally receiving the recognition his game warrants. Originally a defensive tackle, Sapp transitioned to the edge and has thrived.

In 2024, he notched a 90.4 PFF grade, 10th among all edge defenders and second among returners nationwide. His 88.7 run-defense grade ranks fourth among FBS edge players, and he tied for fourth in tackles for loss or no gain among Power Four defenders.

Sapp’s strength lies in his ability to disrupt plays early. He’s dominant against the run and offers real value in pass-rush situations, registering an 82.2 grade. His blend of leverage, strength, and hand usage makes him a problem for offensive tackles.

At 6-foot-2, he’s not the tallest edge presence, but his pad level and ability to disengage blockers more than make up for it. As Florida looks to restore its defensive identity, Sapp will be a cornerstone—and a major factor influencing the Florida Gators odds this season.

Jake Slaughter: Anchoring the Offensive Line

Jake Slaughter might be the most important player in Gainesville that few outside SEC circles mention. After ranking eighth in PFF last year, he now tops all returning centers.

His rise isn’t a fluke—he earned 80.0+ PFF grades in both pass protection and run blocking, a rare combo in the Power Four. That production came against elite defensive tackles, many bound for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Slaughter’s mobility stands out. At 6’4″, 308 pounds, he excels in Florida’s zone-blocking scheme, clearing paths for runners and buying time for quarterbacks. His 85.8 PFF grade since 2023 ranks second only to Jackson Powers-Johnson. With a true freshman QB behind him, Slaughter’s steadiness will be vital in 2025.

Eugene Wilson III: A Bounce-Back Playmaker

Eugene Wilson III missed most of 2024 due to knee and hip surgeries, but his return is one of Florida’s most intriguing storylines. During his freshman season, Wilson posted an 81.5 PFF receiving grade—one of the top marks among Power Four receivers. He accumulated 480 yards after the catch and forced 18 missed tackles, evidence of his elusiveness and physicality.

His usage was limited to short and intermediate routes with Graham Mertz at quarterback. With Lagway stepping in, that dynamic shifts. Wilson now gets a quarterback capable of stretching the field and hitting receivers in stride. His role will expand, and his production should follow.

If healthy, Wilson has the skill set to be one of the SEC’s most dangerous receivers. His route running, acceleration, and ability to break tackles give him game-changing potential.

He’s already drawing attention in early FanDuel NCAAF player trends, a sign that bettors and analysts alike expect a breakout year. Florida’s offense, which lacked explosiveness last season, could find new life with Wilson operating at full strength.

Caleb Banks: Disruptive Force in the Trenches

Caleb Banks may not have made PFF’s top 10 interior defenders, but ranking No. 11 is no small feat. He leads all returning Power Four interior linemen with 53 pressures over the past two seasons, and his 12.7% pressure rate ranks second nationally among returning defensive tackles.

At 6-foot-5 with long arms, Banks wins with length and burst. He’s a proven pass rusher still working to become more consistent against the run. His potential has already caught NFL scouts’ attention ahead of the 2026 draft.

With limited depth behind him, Banks’ health and productivity are critical. If he stays on the field, Florida’s defensive front could exceed expectations.

The Thin Line Between Depth and Disaster

While these five players lead the breakout list, their importance grows amid Florida’s thin depth. DJ Lagway is the clear leader at quarterback. If unavailable, the Gators must turn to Harrison Bailey, who looked capable in the spring game but remains untested in real action.

On the defensive line, newcomer Brendan Bett joins a unit lacking reliable backups. If Banks is out, Bett must exceed expectations. At safety, true freshman Drake Stubbs is one injury from starting full-time. The same goes for tight end Amir Jackson, who may see a bigger role given Napier’s two-tight-end sets.

These gaps highlight how critical Slaughter, Sapp, Lagway, Wilson, and Banks are. They’re not just rising talents—they’re the backbone of Florida’s roster.

Why These Gators Matter More Than You Think

Florida’s ceiling in 2025 depends on far more than star power. It hinges on players who can shift the balance of a game without needing the spotlight.

Slaughter leads a line that protects Lagway’s future. Sapp brings back bite to a defense that often lacked teeth. Wilson adds a vertical threat that the offense desperately missed. Banks and Lagway, if they realize their potential, could transform Florida into more than just a spoiler in the SEC.

Each of these Gators brings more than stats. They bring experience, momentum, and a chance to tilt Florida’s narrative back toward prominence. Keep an eye on them—not just because they’re good, but because Florida can’t succeed without them.