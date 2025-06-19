CFP to Implement Player Availability Reports

College football fans, get ready for a new layer of transparency in the playoff games you love. The College Football Playoff will require teams to submit player availability reports starting next season, following the lead of the SEC and Big Ten.

Rich Clark, the CFP’s executive director, announced this change Wednesday during the organization’s meetings in Asheville, North Carolina, as reported by CBS Sports‘ Brandon Marcello. The CFP hasn’t yet specified exactly how their system will work — they could follow either the Big Ten’s straightforward approach or the SEC’s more detailed model.

The Big Ten jumped into the availability report game in 2023 with a pretty simple system. Teams must submit their reports at least two hours before kickoff, and they only use two designations: “questionable” or “out.” It’s straightforward but gives fans and analysts just enough information to understand who might be missing from the lineup.

Meanwhile, the SEC took things further in 2024 with a more detailed approach. Their system uses four different player statuses — “out,” “questionable,” “probable,” or “available” — giving a clearer picture of who’s likely to suit up. Teams submit initial reports on Wednesdays and then update them daily until 90 minutes before kickoff. Schools that don’t play by the rules face escalating fines.

This matters more than you might think.

For decades, college football coaches have guarded injury information like it was the nuclear launch codes — they didn’t want opponents gaining any tactical advantage. But times have changed. With sports gambling now legal in many states, there’s growing pressure to prevent insider betting and maintain the integrity of the game.

The Big Ten even partnered with U.S. Integrity to tackle illegal gambling concerns. This partnership — announced alongside their availability report requirements — aims to keep “student-athletes, coaches, and staff from engaging in prohibited sports wagering.” It’s all about protecting the game we love from outside influences.

What’s Next for the CFP?

The College Football Playoff just completed its first season under the expanded 12-team format. While that basic structure will remain intact for the upcoming season (with a minor seeding adjustment), what happens in 2026 and beyond is still very much up in the air.

These availability reports represent just one piece of the CFP’s evolving approach to managing the highest level of college football competition. For fans who’ve been frustrated by the mysterious “game-time decision” label coaches love to use, this change brings a welcome dose of clarity to playoff matchups.