Wisconsin Sues Miami for Poaching Transfer Brad Crawford

Wisconsin is suing Miami for allegedly poaching cornerback Xavier Lucas, who’s now fighting for a starting job with the Hurricanes after transferring there this winter. According to documents Yahoo Sports obtained, the Badgers claim Miami improperly contacted Lucas while he was still under contract in Madison.

The lawsuit centers on Wisconsin denying Lucas’ December transfer portal request because he had signed a revenue-sharing agreement. The Badgers also say Lucas had a separate NIL deal in place — making Miami’s recruitment of him a violation of what they consider binding contracts.

This case directly challenges how transfer portal rules work alongside player contracts.

NCAA rules require schools to enter players into the transfer portal within two business days after they request it, but Wisconsin didn’t comply because of the contract situation.

“The University of Wisconsin-Madison remains committed to ensuring integrity and fundamental fairness in the evolving landscape of college athletics. After reviewing all facts and evaluating options, the university today filed a complaint in Wisconsin state court outlining our allegations against the University of Miami. While we reluctantly bring this case, we stand by our position that respecting and enforcing contractual obligations is essential to maintaining a level playing field. In addition to our legal action, we will continue to be proactive to protect the interests of our student-athletes, our program and the broader collegiate athletics community. We appreciate the support of our university leadership and the Big Ten Conference. As we move forward, we will respect the court process and provide further updates only as appropriate.”

The Big Ten is backing Wisconsin’s play. In a statement to CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello, the conference didn’t mince words: “The Big Ten Conference is aware of the litigation recently filed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison against the University of Miami and is supportive of UW-Madison’s position. As alleged, the University of Miami knowingly ignored contractual obligations and disregarded the principle of competitive equity that is fundamental to collegiate athletics. The Big Ten Conference believes that the University of Miami’s actions are irreconcilable with a sustainable college sports framework and is supportive of UW-Madison’s efforts to preserve it.”

This isn’t about some practice squad player, either. Lucas showed real promise as a true freshman last season, making one start and playing 203 defensive snaps. He picked up 18 tackles, a sack, and grabbed an interception during his limited playing time.

Legal Battle Lines Forming

Wisconsin told Yahoo Sports they “reluctantly” pursued legal action, but felt it necessary to protect the integrity of college athletics as NIL and transfer rules continue evolving.

Lucas’ attorney, Darren Heitner, has a different take. He’s arguing that what Lucas signed at Wisconsin was just a memorandum of understanding — not a binding contract — and wouldn’t be enforceable until the NCAA’s revenue-sharing settlement was finalized. That settlement was just approved earlier this month and doesn’t even take effect until July 1, when schools can begin directly paying players.

The case could set a major precedent for how contracts and transfer portal rules interact in college football’s new era of player compensation.