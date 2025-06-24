CBS Sports and Pac-12 Extend Partnership

The Pac-12 is getting a major facelift in 2026, and it’s bringing some familiar faces to the table. Oregon State and Washington State – the last survivors of the conference’s implosion – will be joined by Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State, and non-football member Gonzaga to form a revitalized Pac-12.

CBS Sports has doubled down on its commitment to the conference, announcing Monday an extension of their partnership through the 2030-31 season. The network will serve as the Pac-12’s primary media rights partner, putting both the football championship game and men’s basketball tournament final on CBS and Paramount+.

It’s a big win for a conference that nearly disappeared.

The deal guarantees at least three regular-season football and men’s basketball games will air on CBS each year, with CBS Sports Network picking up additional matchups across both sports. This partnership gives the reimagined conference the stability and exposure it desperately needed after losing ten members to the Big Ten, Big 12, and ACC.

“As the new Pac-12’s primary media partner, CBS Sports’ top-tier coverage will showcase the best of the conference’s football and men’s basketball games annually across our platforms, including the championship game for both sports,” said Dan Weinberg, CBS Sports executive vice president, programming. “Extending this partnership strengthens our multiplatform college football and basketball schedule and, at a pivotal moment for the new Pac-12, allows us to collaborate, grow the conference and expand its reach.”

The conference didn’t just add bodies – they’ve brought in programs with significant postseason success. Boise State has been a consistent football power for years, while Gonzaga has transformed into a basketball powerhouse under Mark Few. San Diego State made a Final Four run in 2023, and the other additions bring competitive programs in both major sports.

Conference leadership isn’t done yet, though. They’re still looking to add one more football-playing, all-sports member before competition begins in 2026-27.

Oregon State and Washington State aren’t waiting until 2026 to get CBS exposure. The two schools — currently operating under a NCAA two-year grace period as the only Pac-12 members — already have a broadcast arrangement for 2025 that includes CBS Sports, The CW, and ESPN. Fans can catch them in primetime on CBS this fall when the Apple Cup between Washington State and Washington airs on September 20, followed by the Cougar-Beaver showdown on November 1 in Corvallis.

Pac-12 expansion teams

* Lone Pac-12 members for 2025-26 season. Rejoined conference in the 1960s after decades of independence.

^ Non-football member