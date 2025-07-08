Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione to Retire in 2025

Joe Castiglione, the driving force behind Oklahoma athletics for more than a quarter-century, will step down from his full-time role during the 2024-25 academic year, the university announced Monday. Castiglione and Oklahoma officials will provide more details at a press conference scheduled for Tuesday.

He won’t be disappearing from Norman completely, though. The longtime AD will transition to an athletic director emeritus position once his successor takes over, and he’s expected to stay involved with special projects at the university according to ESPN.

No one in major college sports has held their athletic director position longer than Castiglione. The former Maryland defensive back arrived in Norman back in 1998 after serving as Missouri’s athletic director, and immediately set about transforming Sooner athletics.

His first major move? Hiring Bob Stoops.

It was a home run decision. Stoops quickly revitalized a struggling Oklahoma football program, leading the Sooners to perfection just two years later with a 13-0 campaign in 2000 that culminated in both a Big 12 championship and a BCS National Championship Game victory over Florida State.

That was just the beginning.

Under Stoops, the Sooners dominated the Big 12 with 10 conference titles while finishing in the top 10 nationally eleven times during his 18 winning seasons. When Stoops unexpectedly retired in June 2017, Castiglione didn’t miss a beat — he promoted offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley to head coach.

Riley kept the winning tradition alive, capturing four straight Big 12 championships from 2017-20 and leading Oklahoma to two College Football Playoff appearances. During his five-year stint in Norman, Riley never won fewer than nine games in a season.

While Castiglione’s football hires grabbed headlines, perhaps the most dominant program under his watch has been Oklahoma softball. Though he didn’t personally hire Patty Gasso, her program blossomed into a dynasty during his tenure. The Sooners claimed their first national championship in 2000 and have since added seven more titles — including an unprecedented four consecutive championships from 2021-24.

Castiglione also navigated Oklahoma through conference realignment, ultimately steering the Sooners from the Big 12 to the SEC in 2024. The transition has already paid dividends for some programs — Oklahoma softball immediately claimed both the SEC regular season title and tournament championship in their inaugural conference season.

Before transforming Oklahoma athletics, Castiglione served as Missouri’s athletic director from 1993-98. His administrative career also included stops at Rice and Georgetown.